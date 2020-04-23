What’s happening (digitally) in the local arts world

TAKE ME TO THE WORLD: A SONDHEIM 90TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION For the better part of a century, Stephen Sondheim has been turning musical and lyrical phrases like no other. In honor of his 90th birthday (and the 50th anniversary, to the day, of the Broadway opening night of “Company”), he’ll be fêted with livestreamed performances of his music by a stunning lineup of Broadway royalty including Meryl Streep, Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, Mandy Patinkin, Audra McDonald, and Sutton Foster. Raul Esparza hosts. Streamable at www.broadway.com and on the site’s YouTube channel. April 26, 8 p.m.

MUSEUM OF SCIENCE SUBSPACE SESSIONS The planetarium may be closed, but the Museum of Science wants to bring the planetarium shows to your living room, starting with a somersault into the surreal kitchen-sink of Boston half-band, half-circus Walter Sickert and the Army of Broken Toys. More information on Facebook and at www.mos.org. April 30, 7:30 p.m.

STAY HOME WITH RADIOHEAD The band is posting a live show from its extensive archives on its YouTube channel every Thursday. So far, the crew has posted a speaker-busting “Kid A”-era set from a Dublin racetrack, its 2016 sundown headliner’s slot at Lollapalooza in Berlin, and a 2009 set from Buenos Aires. New shows every Thursday at 5 p.m.

Classical

HOPE AT HOME The violinist Daniel Hope has been live streaming daily classical salons from his living room in Berlin, and unlike many point-and-shoot affairs, these are professionally produced programs with compelling performances by Hope and various guest artists from across the classical music world including, recently, Matthias Goerne, Simon Rattle, and Magdalena Kozena. The programs can have moments of slightly halting formality but they more than compensate with the spontaneity and intimacy of these home renditions. New programs stream daily at around 1 p.m., with older episodes available on demand. arte.tv

MUSIC FOR CLARINET AND NIGHTINGALES The current quietness of cities has inspired closer listening to the sounds of nature, and I recently wrote about clarinetist David Rothenberg’s efforts to jam from New York with the birdlife of Berlin. Well, this unlikely musical meeting — billed as the first ever virtual interspecies concert — was live streamed on Tuesday night. So you can now listen along as nature goes avant-garde. youtu.be/NZxt8QlrnfA

JEREMY EICHLER

ARTS

Theater

BEAR TALES: SIX FEET TOGETHER As part of Great Barrington Public Theater’s “Bear Tales’’ free series of online solo performances, David Mamet has written a one-woman play about columnist and “What’s My Line?’’ panelist Dorothy Kilgallen. It will premiere online April 27 at www.greatbarringtonpublictheater.org. Kilgallen will be played by actress Rebecca Pidgeon, who is married to Mamet.

WHAT DO WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT? The cast of Richard Nelson’s Apple Family plays — Jon DeVries, Stephen Kunken, Sally Murphy, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, and Jay O. Sanders — has reunited for Nelson’s new drama, which finds the quarantined Apples communicating over Zoom. The one-hour play can be accessed for free starting April 29 at 7:30 p.m., on the Public Theater’s YouTube channel and website, www.publictheater.org.

THE STONE The Needham-based Arlekin Players Theatre, an innovative troupe founded by Russian immigrants, is making its spellbinding production of Marius von Mayenburg’s “The Stone’’ available free for streaming, with suggested donations, in both Russian and English, from April 26-May 2. Links to each YouTube version are on the Arlekin website, www.arlekinplayers.com. The company plans to roll out other free online programming each week.

TORREY PINES The latest entry in ArtsEmerson’s “Together Apart’’ digital series, which consists of streamed performances of works the organization previously presented in Boston, “Torrey Pines’’ was co-created by Seattle-based multimedia artist Clyde Petersen. It’s an animated feature about a cross-country road trip on which Petersen’s schizophrenic mother took him as an adolescent in the 1990s. “Torrey Pines’’ can be screened from April 27 through May 10 at www.togetherapartae.com. In addition, on May 7 ArtsEmerson artistic director David Dower and associate producer Kevin Becerra will also host a conversation with Petersen. Questions can be submitted via the ArtsEmerson blog or on Twitter at #TogetherApartAE. Check the “Together Apart’’ series website for updates on the timing of that talk.

DON AUCOIN

Dance

NEVER STAND STILL: DANCING AT JACOB’S PILLOW The cancellation of Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival this coming summer has saddened dance lovers around the world, especially here in New England. As Bill T. Jones says in Ron Honsa’s captivating 74-minute documentary, the extraordinary festival is the place for “taking leaps of faith and setting new ideas in motion.” This inspiring film, released in 2012 and free to view now via Kanopy, features live action spanning three seasons plus memorable archival footage of legendary dancers and dancemakers, from Pillow founder Ted Shawn and Merce Cunningham to Mark Morris and Chunky Move. www.kanopy.com

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

PENTIMENTO: BRING BACK TO MIND Many of the works in this show from Provincetown’s Schoolhouse Gallery speak to domestic isolation. Ramon Alcolea’s abstract “Porthole” sculptures made of wood scraps suggest peering out; Anne Beresford’s broadside reminds us “There has never been a better time to walk & think.” And the dark road running by a lit building in photographer Billy Hamlin’s “Herring Cove Exit” might be your street tonight. Through June 3. www.galleryschoolhouse.com/current/

CATE McQUAID

Museums

CROSSING LINES, CONSTRUCTING HOME: DISPLACEMENT AND BELONGING IN CONTEMPORARY ART This exhibition last fall at Harvard Art Museums resonated with the darkening circumstances of a nation of immigrants — that’s you, America — in anti-cosmopolitan crisis under the regime of President Trump. With the announcement of Trump’s full-on immigration ban this week, it seems an apropos time to revisit the show, with its illustrations of how much immigrants bring us, and how much they stand to lose. This video tour is the next best thing to being there. www.harvardartmuseums.org/article/em-crossing-lines-constructing-home-em-an-introduction

MURRAY WHYTE

EVENTS

Comedy

UNCABARET Beth Lapides’s LA-based alt-comedy showcase has been gathering offbeat voices together for 26 years, and has jumped to Zoom. The third livestreaming edition features Julia Sweeney, Alec Mapa, Brookline native Alex Edelman, Judy Gold, Tim Bagley, Irene Tu, and Jamie Bridgers, plus host Lapides. April 26, 10:30 p.m. www.eventbrite.com/e/zoom-edition-3-tickets-102612147696

THE EARLY LATE SHOW LIVE Terry Traynor, KJ Traynor, and Mitch Fortier host this New Hampshire-based movie-centric talk show. This week’s guest is veteran Boston comedian Greg Boggis, who hosts his own talk show, “The Boggis Hour,” in Nashua. “The Early Late Show” is mainly on the group’s Facebook page, but also on YouTube (when it works, they note). April 29, 7 p.m. www.facebook.com/earlylatenightlive

YAEL GAVISH: ISRAELI WONDER Gavish had some upcoming dates planned for this one-woman stand-up, storytelling, and musical comedy show about her experiences immigrating to the United States, but now she is doing it live from her living room with husband and fellow stand-up Matt Kona opening. April 30, 6 p.m. Instagram: @yaelgavish; Facebook: www.facebook.com/yaelgavishstandup

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

VIRTUAL FAMILY PAINT PARTY Grab your paint brushes and paper and tune in to this virtual paint party. Expert painters will lead the virtual class by walking young artists through all the steps needed to create an at-home masterpiece. Attendees of all ages are welcome to join in for art and conversation from the comfort of their own homes. April 26, 5 to 7 p.m., $15. eventbrite.com

VIRTUAL DUMPLING MAKING CLASS Learn about Chinese food and culture while cooking up a delicious homemade meal. This two-hour class will show participants three ways to make dumplings from scratch. No experience is required and chefs of any age can join in. April 26, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., $32. eventbrite.com

CHRISTINE’S VIRTUAL CRITTER SHOW Missing the animals outside? Tune in to this online showcase of large birds, snakes, frogs, and more. The event is hosted by Connecticut-based Christine’s Critters Inc., and those who tune in can ask questions about the animals and learn about local wildlife. April 28, 11 a.m., free. facebook.com

GRACE GRIFFIN

Cancellation announcements (since April 16)

Cape Ann Symphony, May 16-17

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum programs and events, through Sept. 14

Rockport Chamber Music Festival, June 14-July 14







