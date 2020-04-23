DraftKings moves closer to a public listing

The company will become one of only a handful of consumer technology businesses to go public in a regional tech market that is heavy on business-to-business services and biotechnology. DraftKings is forgoing a traditional IPO through the three-company deal, which was announced in December and has survived the stock market turmoil that has attended the global coronavirus crisis.

Some final administrative steps are needed for the sports betting firm to close on the deal, but the approval means DraftKings shares could be listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange within a few trading days.

DraftKings is close to becoming Boston’s latest publicly traded technology firm, after winning key shareholder approval Thursday from a company it’s set to merge with.

The transaction involves one company that is already publicly traded. That firm, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., was formed to finance such a deal. Its shareholders voted in favor of the transaction Thursday. The other company, SBTech, is a European company that makes technology to support digital sports books.

The combined entity will be valued at $3.3 billion and have $500 million on hand to help it try to cement its position as a leader in the growing US sports betting industry ― which has seen its expansion slowed by the cancellation of sporting events around the globe due to COVID-19.

The new firm created by the merger will retain the DraftKings name, its leadership team, and its Back Bay headquarters.

The shareholder vote comes a week after the Securities and Exchange Commission gave the company the all clear to go public.

At the time, DraftKings chief financial officer Jason Park said the company’s “primary focus has been on ensuring the health and safety of our employees, customers and communities during these extraordinary times.”

But added that the company was pleased to be “another step closer to our goal of becoming a public company in April.”

