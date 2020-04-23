‘Hi, this is Susan from Dracut’

Then the pandemic struck and people by the thousands needed his help — in a hurry.

As a respected, if unsung, manager at the Department of Unemployment Assistance, he toiled in relative obscurity, helping laid-off workers get the benefits they are entitled to.

For years, Hal Bent supervised a small cadre of customer service representatives in one of the state’s lowest-profile agencies.

So now, for an hour most weekdays, this self-described “regular guy,” is the even-tempered ringmaster of what the state DUA calls “virtual town halls." But they’re really more like old-fashioned radio call-in shows. Just audio, no Zoom.

And instead of offering opinions, callers plead for help navigating a balky unemployment computer system that has been deluged with claims. The town halls were launched against the backdrop of tens of thousands of frustrated people, some of whom had waited weeks for a DUA employee to call after submitting an online form seeking help.

State officials say more than 200,000 people have participated in the town halls. Says Rosalin Acosta, secretary of labor and workforce, “Hal has been there every single day resolving issues with empathy and humor. I couldn’t be prouder of Hal and the entire (unemployment agency) team.”

Advertisement

The DUA says that Bent has been able to solve about half of callers’ problems on the spot, and even more when you factor in fixes that are completed that same day by other staffers.

The unemployment agency is now working on a software application that will allow claimants to ask questions by phone or by text and receive automated replies — which has been dubbed the “Hal bot,” in a nod to his newfound popularity.

Since March 22, Bent has hosted almost 20 virtual meetings, during which he takes questions from “Susan from Dracut” and “Patrick from Quincy.”

In voices often tinged with frustration, callers usually begin by describing how they have been blocked from filing for benefits, often by something as simple — and maddening — as a wrong password.

Advertisement

Then “Hal,” as he is identified, comes on in a relentlessly cheery voice to analyze the problem and often solve it, in real time, with the anxious caller still on the line.

I began listening to these hourlong sessions last month to better understand the challenges faced by an agency hit by a tsunami of new claims, more than 20 times the number received each week before the pandemic, including about 80,000 last week.

I learned about the endless problems claimants were having with the computer system, trying to input passwords, income amounts, even names. And I heard Hal’s nimble fixes, as he pulled up individual files on his laptop, which I later learned was propped on his lap as he sat on the couch in the living room of his house in Taunton, surrounded by his five rescue cats and one dog.

Bent hardly mattered to me at first as I concentrated on the computer system breakdowns. But time and again I found myself scribbling down things he said that had nothing to do with computer software and platforms. He spoke in a slightly nervous voice, punctuated by staccato laughter. Not practiced, but practical, and oddly soothing.

From my notebook:

“It’s a confusing time," he told one caller. "I get that. I definitely understand a little bit of anxiety.”

Advertisement

“We don’t want you to be stressing out. This is a stressful enough time without adding more.”

“I’m taking down your phone number and I’ll reach out to your employer (for needed information).”

“You’re not going to be punished (for making a mistake answering an online question). Take a deep breath. You’re all right. You are not going to lose any benefits you have coming to you.”

“We will get you caught up. You’re not going to miss out on anything.”

“Don’t apologize to me. I’m here to help.”

“Everything is all set now. I fixed it. You can log in right now and see it.”

“l’ll give this to one of the superstars I work with. She knows so much more than I could hope to know.”

“I’ll give your information to our team. We got a great team working in the background. We’ll get eyeballs on it right away."

“You did nothing wrong. It’s the system.”

And the reaction from callers?

“Awesome.”

“It’s fantastic to be on with you, Hal.”

“Oh — you looked it up? That’s — that’s awesome." And, after a pause, in a tension-drained voice: “Thank God.”

No, thank Hal.

Bent, 46, told me that the attention was “almost embarrassing” to him.

A state employee for a dozen years, he knows first-hand what it’s like to lose a job. The first time was when he was working at a restaurant while attending Bridgewater State; the second layoff was years later when he was working in human resources in the private sector.

Advertisement

Both times he received unemployment compensation from the state.

He grew up in Middleborough, the 10th of 12 children — and the first boy after nine girls. He and his wife, a nurse, have two teenage children.

He is matter-of-fact when describing his new role. “I’m just trying to help, that’s all. That’s what my job is,” he said. "Of course it’s scary to be out of work. You keep that in the back of your mind when you’re trying to help someone.

“A lot of people are in a frightening situation. They don’t understand it, ... They’re thinking, ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen or when I’m going to get money again.’ When you hear that in their voices, how can you not be empathetic?”

Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.