New-home sales dropped 41.5% in the Northeast

Bloomberg -- Sales of new homes in the United States slid in March by the most since 2013 as the coronavirus started to wreak havoc on the country’s economy.

Single-family home transactions declined 15.4 percent to an annualized 627,000 pace, the lowest in almost a year, government data showed Thursday. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 644,000 rate. The median sales price rose from the prior year to $321,400.

March was the first month when state closures of restaurants, retailers and other nonessential business became more widespread. The data underscore how the pandemic and broader uncertainty about the economy is thwarting potential home buyers.