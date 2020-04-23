COVID-19 has offered a candid view into how different cultures address the same problem

When COVID-19 froze travel last month, it seemed as if it would also freeze opportunities to gain further insight into the world. Instead, it had the opposite effect. It has offered a candid view into how different cultures address the same problem. The virus became a controlled global experiment with very different outcomes.

One of the most rewarding parts of travel is seeing how other cultures live. Not at tourist hotspots, or even on the food or bike tours that promise a glimpse into authenticity. Meaningful travel involves an opportunity to experience a new pace of life, to see the way people interact, their temperament, and the quirky nuances that define a place and make it special.

Initially it all seemed so distant. Coronavirus existed in one region of China. Then the number of sick and dying in Italy surged past China. Then Spain was ravaged by coronavirus, and France and Belgium were devastated. Singapore and Hong Kong instituted strict screening measures for international arrivals. South Korea went into full testing mode.

And then coronavirus came to the United States.

Whereas other countries coalesced rapidly, the United States splintered. The can-do attitude that followed previous disasters — think Sept. 11 — melted into a puddle of frustration, sadness, and disdain after a just a few weeks.

The arrival of a deadly virus followed by tens of thousands of deaths was enough to get most of the residents of Europe and Asia to lock down and stay locked down, even weeks before the United States entered its semi-quarantined state of confusion. France is extending its lockdown well into May, Singapore will remain locked down until June. These countries sent their residents a singular message, and that was to stay home as long as needed. People, for the most part, listened.

But in the United States, which has more cases and deaths than any other country, not everyone is choosing to follow simple, lifesaving instructions. Weeks of heart-wrenching stories describing overwhelmed hospitals and pages of obituaries haven’t been enough to make some people understand the importance of social distancing, staying home, or at least wearing a mask in public.

Instead, they’re bucking the recommendation to shelter at home. Other nations came to the conclusion that isolation was the answer. In the United States, the conclusion of some is that the most effective way to stop the spread of a highly contagious virus is to protest en masse in front of Baskin-Robbins, play a few holes of golf, or go for a walk on a crowded beach.

Does that make those Americans who are now out protesting shelter-at-home orders and business closures selfish? Stupid? All of the above?

I’m tempted to offer a quick “yes” to my own question, especially after hearing one protester say “It’s your responsibility to take care of yourself, not my responsibility to take care of you.” That lack of empathy is unfathomable. If this protester became sick with coronavirus, would a doctor or nurse say, “It’s your responsibility to take care of yourself, not my responsibility to take care of you”?

There are the protesters who are carrying signs around that read “Keep your hands off my body.” Aside from the obvious irony of a conservative protester carrying that sign, the truth is he should be concerned about his community, not just himself. That self-centered approach does little to keep doctors, nurses, grocery store employees, bus drivers, and janitors safe. It’s simply roiling those trying to save lives.

I can’t imagine someone in Italy sputtering the same nonsense as the country’s army was mobilized to transport coffins.

Here’s where travel enters the picture once again, and this time it’s a civics lesson. Swift, decisive leadership in other countries helped people understand the importance of staying inside. It has also helped many of those same countries begin to ease restrictions on lockdowns. Where there was a steady hand at the wheel and a singular vision, there was success. In the United States, President Trump offers no clear message. Here, coronavirus is some kind of political reality show.

It’s an amazing race for ventilators. It’s a game of survivor for individual states to obtain tests. It’s a nightly grab for ratings. Which governor or reporter will be singled out and shamed at the daily press briefing? This is “The Apprentice” of pandemic responses. Instead of “You’re fired!” the catchphrase is “Liberate!” I think you get the picture.

For travel’s sake, again, let’s picture German Chancellor Angela Merkel taking to Twitter to tell residents to hit the streets with bullhorns and the attitude that COVID-19 is some sort of media conspiracy. Or maybe imagine Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, making regions of her country battle for N95 masks. Taiwan’s response to the virus was so early and effective that it now runs simulated lockdowns to test the country’s preparedness in case of an outbreak. Taiwan’s restrictive measures are what saved it, despite its proximity to China.

A country is more than its leader. So it’s important to look at individual behavior as well. Italians inspired the world by taking to their balconies and singing. In the United States, there’s more angry chanting than singing. Some have stormed state capitals to protest restrictions that were intended to protect them from a highly contagious virus. These protesters think they’re making a political statement as they wave Trump campaign signs and wear MAGA hats in direct contradiction to the nation’s top infectious disease specialist.

A man holds a sign in view of the Capitol building at an April 19 protest opposing Washington state's stay-home order. Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Let me be clear before we move back to travel. I would have the same disdain for COVID-19 protesters if they were carrying around Joe Biden banners. Coronavirus is not a political issue. It’s a virus and it honestly doesn’t care what your political affiliation is. It doesn’t even care if you voted for Jill Stein in 2016.

For some reason, other countries have grasped this better than the United States. France fines residents who break the country’s 8 p.m. curfew, yet every night at 8 residents still open their windows and applaud health care workers.

This is not to say everyone in Europe is strictly abiding by the rules. There have been small pockets of resistance. In Paris there has been unrest over how police are treating residents in the poor and ethnically diverse suburbs, but the lockdown has mostly been respected.

It’s the countries that managed to act fast and stringently that are now starting to slowly reopen, such as Denmark, Norway, Austria, and Switzerland. These countries saw that the way to reopen was to listen to clear, levelheaded advice.

Salespersons at a convenience store wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus in Taipei on April 21. Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press

Back in the United States, as essential workers risk their lives to keep the country going and infections are still rising, a few governors have opted to ignore the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and begin opening some very nonessential businesses. Georgia will reopen movie theaters, hair salons, gyms, and tattoo parlors on April 27. The curve has not flattened, but apparently the need to go to a bowling alley is stronger than the desire to protect friends and loved ones.

The COVID-19 tour of the world reveals plenty of cracks — Sweden’s odd policy of business-as-usual, Panama and Peru’s gender-specific guidelines for spending time outside — but it also shows the nuances of understanding, caring, and patience across the globe. How soon can we physically travel to these places again? I fear that as the world sees images of reckless Americans flooding beaches in Florida, protesting in large groups in Texas, or shopping at flea markets in South Carolina, the longer their borders will remain closed to us. And, sadly, our travel will remain restricted to looking out wistfully to the rest of the world.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther.