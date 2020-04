Reader Jane Coder has turned to painting flowers daily while sheltering at home

Although I am an abstract painter usually, I have been painting and posting flower paintings every day to add some cheer and hope to these dark times. I am going to post a painting each day from now on — paintings that give me peace and pleasure. The language of flowers is the general inspiration for these paintings that promise spring flowers during the dark, difficult season of quarantine. Today’s painting is “Hydrangeas.”