Seniors, these exercise classes are zooming to your living room

Milford Senior Center Weekly Fitness program : At 10:30 a.m. every weekday, Milford TV streams an exercise class on its channel and at milfordtv.net . Certified local fitness instructors host the classes on line dancing, strength and stretch, yoga, and more.

Zumba with Ketty Rosenfeld : The Newton Senior Center’s Zumba Gold instructor hosts a virtual, donation-suggested class every weekday at 11 a.m. Interested participants can download the Zoom application and email iseidmann@newtonma.gov to receive an access link. The center has also posted recordings of tai chi, muscle conditioning, and arthritis exercises online . Visit www.newtonseniors.org.

Studios and community centers may be closed, but seniors can stay active by joining in fitness classes from their own living rooms. Here’s a list of live classes, videos, and resources from local teachers and groups.

Chelsea Senior Center’s exercise video - During self-isolation, the Chelsea Senior Center released an hour-long Youtube video with fitness instructor Karen Brannon. She guides viewers through a warm-up, some cardiovascular drills, and strength training. All participants need to get started is internet connection, a chair, and a water bottle. Search Chelsea Senior Center on YouTube.

Hopkinton Senior Center virtual fitness resources: The center has kept its regular instructors on board for a series of virtual classes held daily. Rebecca Tredeau runs sessions in tap, barre, bootcamp, and Zumba via Zoom every weekday at 2 p.m. And Crystal Lee teaches chair yoga every Monday and Thursday. Contact assistant director Ashley Shaheen at ashaheen@hopkintonma.gov for more details, or connect with Tredeau directly through her Facebook group, Zoom-Fitness Classes LIVE with Rebecca!

Fenway Community Center Google Hangouts classes: The Fenway Community Center’s virtual program calendar includes a biweekly “Guided Meditation” class, a “Movement Matters” class, and yoga instruction. Every class is held on Google Hangouts (which requires a Gmail account) at its allotted time, and the access links are published on the updated calendar online. Visit fenwaycommunitycenter.org/calendar.

YMCA 360 - The Y’s new, online program includes a series of taped classes on low-impact exercises for active older adults. Each of the six 20-30 minute programs focuses on weights, chair yoga, core strength, and more. Visit ymca360.org.

The Malden Senior Center's group classes are on hold for now, but they're offering fitness instruction online.





John and Christina Markey Malden Senior Center videos: The center uploads a fitness video from local instructor Aimee Borda on its Facebook page each week. Visit www.facebook.com/MaldenSeniorCommunityCenter.

Cambridge Council on Aging classes: The (COA) is offering many of its classes virtually, including yoga and Zumba, for Cambridge senior residents. Call the COA at 617-349-6220 for information on how to sign up.

