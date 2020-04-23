Virtual ‘hoppy hours’ and dreams of Antarctica

Boston-based City Brew Tours now offers fun and informative events led by expert guides so you can learn about — and make — beer from home. The craft brewery tour operator, which will eventually resume tours in 11 cities nationwide, has launched a Beer Events at Home program, during which beer guides entertain and educate viewers by video conference. Choose the 2.5-hour Live Homebrew Experience and you’ll receive brewing instruction in real-time as you make your own pale or amber ale at home (you’ll receive a customized homebrewer’s kit before the start of this online experience — enough to make a case of ale). Or sign up for the Beer and Cheese Pairing Happy Hour, a lively one-hour educational event during which a beer expert guides you through the intricacies of pairing beer and cheese (you’ll need to buy two or three types of your favorite beer and cheese before the event). No prior experience needed for the brew-making experience, which runs Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 1 p.m. ($99 per household). The Beer and Cheese Pairing Happy Hour runs daily at 5 and 7 p.m. ($15 per household) in English or French. 888-623-8687, www.citybrewtours.com

City Brew Tours now offers events led by expert guides so you can learn about — and make — beer from home.

Let your mind travel

Advertisement

You can’t visit the Charles Hayden Planetarium or outer space, but you can ask scientists all about the solar system — and beyond — during live online question-and-answer sessions. Educators at the Museum of Science, Boston, now run Ask a Scientist live presentations that focus on different topics each week and enable virtual visitors to interact with science experts. The program, which is part of the museum’s new MOS at Home online experience, features interviews with museum staff members (Meet the Museum), live demonstrations of science activities that viewers can duplicate at home (Science in Action), and interactive webinars that help families embrace STEM learning at home (STEM Beyond School). Watch presentations on dinosaurs and reptiles, see live demonstrations related to water and “falling things,” and much more. See the museum’s website for upcoming virtual events, and an archive of past programs. www.mos.org/MOSatHome

Advertisement

You can’t visit the Charles Hayden Planetarium or outer space, but you can ask scientists all about the solar system — and beyond — during live online question-and-answer sessions.

THERE

Plan a trip to Antarctica next year

Dream big and look ahead to your 2021 adventure travels. Adventure Canada, a leader in Arctic travel, will launch small-ship expedition cruises to Antarctica starting next year. The trips depart from Ushuaia, Argentina, and, depending on the itinerary, take adventurers across the Drake Passage to the South Shetland Islands, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia (home to the greatest concentration of wildlife on Earth) aboard the 198-passenger Ocean Endeavour. Once in Antarctica, travelers can take Zodiacs past icebergs, glaciated mountains, and volcanoes; see penguins, whales, and other wildlife; kayak around ice drifts; and snowshoe to a scientific base where they’ll learn about Antarctic research. Onboard historians, geologists, and ecologists provide educational lectures along the way. Trips include the 11-day Discover Antarctica Feb. 5-15 (starting at $6,490), the 14-day Journey to the Circle Jan. 5-18 (prices from $7,990), and the 21-day Antarctica, South Georgia, and Falklands Explorer Jan. 17-Feb. 6 (starting at $13,990). International flights not included. 888-977-0962, www.adventurecanada.com

Adventure Canada, a leader in Arctic travel, will launch small-ship expedition cruises to Antarctica starting next year.

Explore NYC’s botanical garden

See spring unfold at the New York Botanical Garden without leaving home. NYBG now offers virtual walks through the 250-acre property, educational programs such as Virtual Herbarium Expeditions (when you can help botanists gather data on orchids, alpine flowers, and other plants from home), and special online events, including plant talk happy hours. Virtual visitors can even explore the inside of the Palms of the World Gallery using an interactive mobile guide: See historical images of the palm dome and learn about its creation, restoration, and maintenance, and enjoy never-before-seen views of the tops of the towering palms. Curators take you on a journey through the NYBG using photo, video, and audio content. Past virtual tours, available on the NYBG’s website, include a talk by Marc Hachadourian, the director of glasshouse horticulture and the senior curator of orchids, on the development of the botanical garden and the designer’s bold vision. www.nybg.org

Advertisement

See spring unfold at the New York Botanical Garden without leaving home.

EVERYWHERE

Tool around with this handy bike trailer

Get some fresh air while getting groceries and other essential supplies using Burley’s new Travoy bike trailer. From our experience, this smooth-riding, super-durable trailer can handle pot-holed roads, dirt singletrack, and gravel trails just as well as freshly paved streets — and can haul heavy loads so well, we hardly noticed the extra weight. Put the adjustable clamp on your seat post and then attach the trailer by slipping its extendable tow arm onto the Quick Hitch pin, locking it into place (the trailer quickly detaches by sliding a lever to the side and lifting the tow arm, and a kickstand helps the trailer remain upright). Custom bags easily clip onto the Travoy, including the new 22-liter Upper Market Bag ($89.99) and 40-liter Lower Market Bag ($99.99) so you can grab the bags and shop, and then quickly reattach for the ride home. Both bags have see-through mesh sides, rigid bottoms for stability, handles for easy carrying, and a strap for adding a bike light. Other new bags include the Transit Backpack ($149.99) and Transit Messenger Bag ($119.99), so you can take other adventures when the time is right. The Travoy’s durable 12-inch wheels absorb bumps and quickly detach for storing. The trailer folds down to 21-by-18-by-8 inches, and packs into the included storage bag. Purchase the rain cover separately ($49.99). $299.99, trailer. www.burley.com/product/travoy

Advertisement

KARI BODNARCHUK

Get some fresh air while getting groceries and other essential supplies using Burley’s new Travoy bike trailer.

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.