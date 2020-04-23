Where to get delicious delivery and takeout this week

In Chinatown, China King (60 Beach St. at Oxford Street) reopens for takeout and delivery after a hiatus. Get a three-course, $70 Peking duck feast for four; pan-fried pork dumplings; and scallion pancakes (also available in bulk). Order Thursday through Saturday from 3:30 p.m. And while Pho Pasteur in Chinatown is closed, the Quincy branch (1462 Hancock St. at Cottage Avenue) is still open for your crispy lo-mein and beef noodle soup takeout needs. Meanwhile, Pho Hoa in Dorchester (1370 Dorchester Ave. at Kimball Street) serves pho, vermicelli bowls, rice plates, and stir fry for takeout daily from 11 a.m.

Dumplings, cheap wine, soft-serve — here’s another installment of our pandemic-era Tables, full of delicious ways to brighten your week (or, at least, help you distinguish one day from the next). As ever, make sure to confirm hours with restaurants when placing your order, as these things tend to change.

In the North End, Bricco launches a special takeout (not delivery) menu. Yoon S. Byun/Globe Staff/file

Across town in the North End, Bricco (241 Hanover St. at Richmond Street) launches a special takeout (not delivery) menu from noon until 8 p.m. daily: shrimp scampi, meatballs, short ribs, pizza, and other goodies that will keep you in stretchy attire through the summer. Nearby, Trattoria Il Panino (280 Hanover St. at Richmond Street) also launches a takeout-only menu, with veal chops, lobster ravioli, and chicken parmesan.

In other carbohydrate news, Arlington’s Breadboard Bakery (203A Broadway at Warren Street) — run by Daisy Chow, formerly of Brookline’s Clear Flour — offers a preorder menu (walk-ups not allowed). Call ahead for seeded sourdough, cookies, muffins, cakes, pizza dough, and even sourdough starters for those who want to take matters into their own hands.

Breads at At Breadboard Bakery. Pat Greenhouse/Globe staff/file

And although it might not feel like spring, Weston’s hallowed hamburger joint, Dairy Joy (331 North Ave.), has opened for the season. Get the burgers, fried seafood, and soft-serve you love from a contactfree pickup window. Make sure to stand six feet apart from your neighbor when ordering at the window, and dine in your car, since picnic tables are off-limits for now.

Union Square’s Hot Box (1 Bow Market Way, Somerville) now offers a Family Survival Kit for $50, a small price to pay for three life-affirming pizzas, two roast beef sandwiches, and four drinks.

North Shore roast beef sandwich on an onion roll from Hot Box in Bow Market in Union Square. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe/file

For a more potent antidote, order discount, themed half-bottles of wine at Sophia’s Grotto in Roslindale (22 Birch St. at Corinth Street) on Wednesday evenings, beginning at 4 p.m. Full bottles are discounted, too. Sop up the alcohol with thin-crust pizza, pasta, and risotto.

In Milton, Steel & Rye (95 Eliot St. at Morton Road) provides curbside takeout. Chicken pot pie for two, a variety of pizzas, and kid-friendly chicken nuggets and grilled cheese can be yours Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m.

To bring a touch of elegance to your home kitchen, try takeout from Back Bay’s Grand Tour (314 Newbury St. at Hereford Street), the newish Parisian bistro from Select Oyster’s Michael Serpa. Get duck confit salad, spring asparagus soup, prime ribeye, and champagne Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m.

Fried chicken at Brassica Kitchen + Cafe in Boston. Keith Bedford/Globe staff/file

If you’re craving poultry, look no further than Jamaica Plain’s Brassica (3710 Washington St. at Tower Street), which serves takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and on Sunday from 9 a.m. Opt for fried chicken (single or double portions), fried chicken and waffles with hot sauce, and a crispy chicken sandwich with honey.

Happily, East Boston’s Mi Pueblito (964 Saratoga St. at Boardman Street) has reopened for takeout, beginning bright and early at 9 a.m.: huevos rancheros, breakfast burritos, pupusas — and beer and wine to go.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.