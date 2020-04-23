Advice: Who should step off the sidewalk to keep social distance?

My husband and I are struggling to figure out the etiquette when we see another walker approaching in our neighborhood. Some people yell at us from 30 feet away to get off the sidewalk, some brush by without a thought, some try to get off the sidewalk at the same time we do so we end up doing a little dance. We think that whoever is closest to the road should move into the road or cross the road if it’s safe to maintain distance. But this clearly is not universally accepted. We’d appreciate any guidance so we don’t have to try to be mind readers whenever we see someone approaching.

R.R. / Brookline

Alas, any advice I give you can only go so far, since it’s not going to magically translate into a universal set of rules that everyone else is going to follow! The main thing right now is to maintain the distance between yourself and other people — 6 feet is the minimum. Do whatever it takes short of jumping into moving traffic. You might sometimes have to be rude, according to the manners of the Before Times. That doesn’t matter anymore, because we’re not just protecting ourselves by distancing, but other people as well. Try to keep that perspective in mind when someone 30 feet away yells at you — they aren’t yelling at you, but for you.

I don’t quite grasp your “closest to the road” rule. How does that work if both parties are walking toward each other on a sidewalk, presumably at equal distance from the parallel street? I’ve been tending more toward a quick assessment of the other party’s mobility and intent relative to mine, and getting out of the way of anyone who seems more encumbered — by packages, children, apparent busyness, large dogs, mobility devices, mental burdens, vision-occluding masks — than I am. Is she going to her car? Can I see him from afar? Are they toting heavy loads? That method, combined with an exaggerated, musical-comedy-like signaling of your own directional intent, is the best way I’ve found to reduce the tensions of a daily walk.

It may get better over time. True, the “I’m getting out of your way/No, I’m getting out of your way” dance will always be with us. And Bostonians in general are terrible about moving through space in a coordinated fashion — New Yorkers dart through their streets like swift schools of fish, and we stumble and butt into each other’s way like angry baby goats. But do you know what? People say a theater degree isn’t practical, but actors actually study things like how to stay exactly 6 feet away from every single person in a moving crowd at all times. I can do it. It’s partly peripheral vision but something more than that. The point is, it’s a learnable skill, even if it’s not something I can put into words. We might just learn it.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.