My boyfriend ignores my texts, and I’m panicking

Q. Before being put on lockdown, my boyfriend and I struggled with our communication. I usually find it easy to tell someone how I feel, but him not so much. He does things that upset me (unintentionally) and it causes me to overthink. Without seeing him, it’s gotten worse. I worry he isn’t thinking of me. When he opens and doesn’t reply to a message, I panic that he doesn’t care about talking to me anymore — like this quarantine is an excuse for us to take a break.

I am guilty of overthinking, but this is a difficult time to have a boyfriend who doesn’t communicate well or open up about his feelings, despite knowing how it affects my well-being. Do you have any suggestions for me? Any ways to get him to express how he feels? – Lockdown

A. This is a really good time to be 100 percent honest about your needs. No more guessing. No more expectations for mind reading. If you need one phone call a day, tell him. If you’d like him to turn off the “read” notification on texts, make that request. Also, find out what he needs. How is he finding comfort right now? What can you do to make this easier for him?

This is such a scary, intense time, and many of us spend hours overthinking things. Like, existential things. I’m not at all surprised that it’s resulted in a spike in honesty and empathy. I haven’t heard shallow politeness from adults in weeks. Maybe that will stick.

If you both can be very specific about your plan for communication, you can meet in the middle. Also, don’t depend on your boyfriend for everything. Do you have another person in your life who’s a great texter? A late-night TV watcher? The kind of person who needs you just as much? If so, go to them for distractions and rapid support. Significant others don’t have to be all things. In fact, it’s better when they’re not. – Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Ask not what your boyfriend can do for you, ask what you can do for your boyfriend. BIGSIGH

Are you working during the lockdown? Is he? If he’s lost his job, he’s likely depressed about it and isn’t up to chatting about his day. If he’s working from home right now, he may not enjoy distractions. If your boyfriend’s more likely to reach out when he’s off the clock, I’d let it go. DANGLEPARTICIPLE

Before you send him a message, make sure you are being honest with yourself about why you’re doing it. If you are using it to “test” if he’s still available to you, don’t send the message. Part of this is phone addiction — scaling back text-based communication can help you break that. It’s totally normal to want to talk to your boyfriend every day, so try and transition to phone calls instead. AUDREYLYN

I think you should listen to your intuition. If you feel like this man doesn’t think of you or doesn’t want to talk, you’re probably right. Your “overthinking” is you trying to force something to work for you that isn’t. Sometimes two people just aren’t compatible and that’s OK. JO-DEP

I’m trapped in my house with my wife and three young kids. What I wouldn’t do for a few hours of alone time. Let this guy have some peace and quiet. VISIGOTH44

