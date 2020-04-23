Recipes: Three sandwiches that are great for weeknight dinners

With a few twists, sandwiches become bold and satisfying — and easy — weeknight dinners. We upgrade the Vietnamese banh mi by combining crunchy and bright pickled carrots with creamy mayo and savory skirt steak. A shallot and green olive spread allows us to pare down ingredients without sacrificing flavor for a Dagwood-style Uruguayan chivito. And the humble grilled cheese sandwich gets an adult update with pungent Gruyère, rye bread, and a tangy-sweet chutney of red onion and dried apricots, cherries, and currants.

We like the buttery tenderness of beef tenderloin; pork tenderloin, a less pricey alternative, also works well. If using pork tenderloin, trim off and discard the silver skin, cut crosswise into ½-inch-thick slices, and grill for about 2 minutes per side.

Avoid pre-shredded mozzarella if you can; it’s usually coated with anticaking agents. Purchase a chunk and shred your own. Fresh mozzarella (packed in water) has a high moisture content and is not a good melting cheese.

2 large shallots, minced

6 large pimento-stuffed green olives, minced

¾ cup lightly packed fresh cilantro, finely chopped

2 tablespoons minced pickled jalapeños, plus 3 tablespoons jalapeño brine

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

4 6- to 8-inch hoagie or sub rolls, halved lengthwise

1 tablespoon grape-seed or other neutral oil

8 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded (4 cups)

1 pound beef tenderloin, trimmed of silver skin and cut crosswise into 8 slices

In a small bowl, stir together the shallots, olives, cilantro, pickled jalapeños and brine, and ¾ teaspoon salt. Set aside.

Prepare a grill for direct, high-heat cooking. For a charcoal grill, pour a large chimney of hot coals evenly over one side of the grill bed and open the bottom grill vents and lid vents; for a gas grill, set half of the burners to high. Heat the grill, covered, for 5 to 10 minutes, then clean and oil the cooking grate.

While the grill heats, brush the outsides of the rolls with the oil. Turn the bottom halves cut side up and top with the cheese. Season the tenderloin on both sides with 1½ teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper.

Place the cheese-topped halves of the rolls cheese side up on the cool side of the grill, positioning them as far from the flames as possible. Place the tenderloin slices on the hot side of the grill and cook until well browned and the meat releases easily from the grate, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook just until the second sides are no longer pink, about 1 minute. Transfer to a plate and set aside. Cover the grill and cook the rolls until they are warmed and the cheese has melted, 2 to 3 minutes. Uncover and place the tops of the rolls cut side down on the hot side of the grill and toast until lightly browned, about 1 minute. Remove all rolls from the grill (a metal spatula works best for removing the cheese-topped halves).

Spoon the relish onto the cheese-topped halves, dividing it evenly, then top with 2 tenderloin slices per roll.

Vietnamese Skirt Steak Sandwiches

Makes 4 sandwiches

Vietnamese skirt steak sandwich. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

The best type of bread to use is a supermarket baguette or French rolls with a light, airy crumb and thin, brittle crust, not a chewy, rustic bread. You’ll need four 7- to 8-inch pieces of bread; you can cut one or two baguettes into sections or simply use individual rolls. For added heat, include a few thin slices of jalapeño chilies in each sandwich.

Slightly hollowed-out bread halves makes constructing — and eating! — the sandwiches easier.

¾ cup white vinegar

¼ cup white sugar

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 medium carrots, peeled and shredded (1 cup)

1 pound skirt steak, cut crosswise into 3- to 4-inch pieces, patted dry

1/3 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons sriracha

4 7- to 8-inch French bread rolls, split horizontally

½ English cucumber, sliced into 1/8-inch-thick rounds

1 cup cilantro sprigs

In a medium bowl, stir together the vinegar, sugar, and 1 teaspoon salt. Stir in the carrots and set aside. Heat the broiler to high with one rack 4 inches from the element and another in the middle. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.

Season the steak on both sides with 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Place in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet and let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.

In a small bowl, stir together the mayonnaise and sriracha; set aside. Pull out some of the interior crumb of each piece of bread; the remaining crust and crumb should be about ¾ inch thick. Set aside.

Broil the steak until the center of the thickest piece reaches 125 degrees for medium-rare or 130 degrees for medium, 3 to 5 minutes, flipping once halfway through. Turn off the broiler, transfer the steak to a plate, and tent with foil. Let rest for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, arrange the bread halves cut sides down on the now-empty baking sheet; it’s fine if they overlap a bit. Place in the oven on the middle rack and heat until the bread is warm, about 5 minutes.

Strain the carrots.

Spread the cut sides of the bread evenly with the mayonnaise. Cut the steak against the grain on the bias into thin slices. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Evenly divide the steak and any accumulated juices among the bottom halves of the bread, then top with the carrots, cucumber slices, and cilantro.

Grilled Cheese With Fruit Chutney

Makes 1 sandwich

Grilled cheese with fruit chutney. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Homemade chutney is the highlight of this sandwich, but if you use store-bought, look for a high-quality variety with a thick texture. This recipe is easily doubled using a 12-inch skillet.

3 to 4 tablespoons chutney (recipe follows)

2 ½-inch-thick slices seeded rye bread or sourdough

2 to 3 ounces Gruyère, Comte, Gouda, or raclette cheese, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon salted butter, softened

Kosher salt

Evenly spread the chutney over 1 slice of bread, then top with the cheese in an even layer, followed by the second slice of bread. Spread half the butter over the top of the sandwich, then sprinkle with a pinch of salt.

Heat a 10-inch stainless steel or cast-iron skillet over medium-high for 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low and add the sandwich, buttered side down. Spread remaining butter over the top of sandwich, then cover the pan and cook until the bottom side is golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes.

Flip the sandwich and cook, covered, until the second side is golden brown and the cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes. If the bread toasts faster than the cheese melts, cover the pan, remove from heat and let sit 1 to 2 minutes until the cheese is fully melted. Cut in half and serve.

Fruit Chutney

Makes about 2½ cups

Crush the mustard and coriander seeds with a mortar and pestle, or use the side of a wide chef’s knife to crush them against the cutting board. The cooled chutney can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

1 large red onion, diced (about 1½ cups)

2 tablespoons salted butter

1 tablespoon grape-seed or other neutral oil

Kosher salt

2 teaspoons coriander seeds, crushed

1 teaspoon yellow mustard seeds, crushed

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and diced

¼ cup white sugar

1/3 cup dried apricots, diced

1/3 cup dried cherries, coarsely chopped

1/3 cup dried currants

1/3 cup cider vinegar

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine the onion, butter, oil, and 1/8 teaspoon salt.

Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened, 9 to11 minutes. Add the coriander and mustard seeds and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the apples, sugar, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook until the sugar is dissolved, about 1 minute. Add the apricots, cherries, currants, vinegar, and ‚ cup water, then stir to combine.

Bring to a simmer and cook until the chutney is thickened but the apples still hold their shape, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat and cool.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.