12 residents of Topsfield nursing home have died from coronavirus

“Whittier has always treated, and will continue to treat, residents for whom Whittier can meet the appropriate level of care,” Soderberg said in the statement. “As you know, nursing homes in Massachusetts are required to accept residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 back into the facility.”

In a statement Thursday, Kathryn Connors Soderberg, chief compliance officer at Masconomet Healthcare Center in Topsfield, confirmed the deaths. Masconomet is part of the Whittier Healthcare Network.

Twelve residents of a Topsfield nursing home have died from COVID-19, according to the facility’s chief compliance officer.

She said Whittier “has been following and will continue to follow existing DPH, CMS and CDC COVID-19 guidance concerning appropriate testing and, as necessary, protection and quarantine of our employees and residents.”

Soderberg said every Masconomet resident was tested for COVID-19 on Monday. According to the Masconomet website, as of Thursday there were 57 residents with confirmed cases and 11 employees. Workers who test positive aren’t allowed back until they meet CDC requirements for returning, the site says.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of Masconomet and its dedicated staff twelve residents of Masconomet have lost their battle with COVID-19 complications,” Soderberg said. “Whittier and all of its employees are devastated by these losses and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who have passed.”

She said Masconomet has opened a separate unit that treats only COVID-19 positive residents.

“This unit has a dedicated staff treating only COVID-19 positive residents on the unit and will not provide care to anyone else at the facility,” she said.

And, she said, additional safeguards being taken at the facility include restricting visitors; screening employees on every shift; requiring staff to use protective gear including N95 and regular facemasks, gowns, face shields, gloves, and droplet precautions equipment; increasing cleaning and sanitizing; placing all new admissions in a room alone for 14 days; providing new admissions with cloth masks and providing education to them on mask use, hand hygiene and cough etiquette; distancing of residents; limiting their movements outside their rooms; and separating COVID-19 positive residents from others.

She said Maconomet has also hired a specialty sterilization company to help with a through cleaning of the facility.

“Please know that during this very scary and unnerving time, the health and well-being of our patients/residents and staff continue to be the utmost priority at Whittier Health Network,” Soderberg said

She added that Whittier “will continue to take all necessary steps to protect the safety and well-being of its residents and staff.”

Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have emerged as an epicenter of the pandemic in Massachusetts and nationwide.

COVID-19′s danger to nursing home residents, especially those with underlying health conditions such as heart or lung disease, was laid bare in late February when the virus ripped through the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., where it’s killed more than 40 residents. Since then, thousands of residents in nursing facilities across the country have succumbed to the respiratory disease, including more than 800 in Massachusetts.

Laura Krantz and Robert Weisman of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.





