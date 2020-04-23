58 Newton residents who tested positive for coronavirus have died

As of Tuesday night, 58 Newton residents who had cases of COVID-19 have died, up from 25 on April 14 , she said.

The number of Newton residents who tested positive for the coronavirus and died has more than doubled since last week, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller reported Wednesday, while the number of cases in the city grew by over 100.

“We know each and every one of these 58 people have loved ones that are in mourning,” Fuller said. “Our hearts go out to all of them and may the memories of these 58 Newtonians be as a blessing.”

Also as of Tuesday night, 446 Newton residents have tested positive for the disease -- 43 percent of whom are people living in a long-term care or assisted living facility, Fuller said.

That’s an increase of 86 people from a week earlier, when 360 people had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. She said that while the number has grown, the increases appear to be smaller than a week ago.

On Wednesday, the state’s Department of Public Health reported that a total of 2,182 people who had tested positive for the coronavirus in Massachusetts have died. There have also been 42,944 total cases of the disease in the state.

Fuller also described what she called one “of the bright spots” -- city public health nurses who are able to connect with a resident who meets the criteria for “dislocating isolation,” she said.

These are people who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, had symptoms, or were waiting test results, Fuller said, and as a result, were separated from others.

“Approximately 50 percent of Newton’s cases to date are no longer in isolation, and the majority of the rest are on the road to recovery,” Fuller said.

