Boston police warn delivery drivers, be careful to avoid car theft or break-ins during coronavirus pandemic

As takeout and delivery orders from restaurants rise during the coronavirus pandemic, police are reminding delivery drivers to take necessary precautions to ensure that their cars don’t get broken into or stolen when fulfilling orders.

Since state officials closed sit-down service at restaurants in March, there have been a few incidents of cars either being broken into or stolen during food deliveries, Boston police spokesman Sgt. Detective John Boyle said.

“Before it becomes a huge amount [of incidents], we want to remind people to be sure to secure your vehicle when getting takeout, take the extra minute,” Boyle said.