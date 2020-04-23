Boston police warn delivery drivers, be careful to avoid car theft or break-ins during coronavirus pandemic

As takeout and delivery orders from restaurants rise during the coronavirus pandemic, police are reminding delivery drivers to take necessary precautions to ensure that their cars don’t get broken into or stolen when fulfilling orders.
Since state officials closed sit-down service at restaurants in March, there have been a few incidents of cars either being broken into or stolen during food deliveries, Boston police spokesman Sgt. Detective John Boyle said.
“Before it becomes a huge amount [of incidents], we want to remind people to be sure to secure your vehicle when getting takeout, take the extra minute,” Boyle said.
Boston police offered tips to delivery drivers to stay safe while picking up or delivering food:
- Do not leave the car unattended with the motor running under any circumstances, which is a citable offense in Boston
- Limit the amount of cash on hand
- Use credit cards for delivery sales when possible
- Business owners should advise customers to meet the driver outside, for the safety of the driver
- Ask for a customer call-back number and verify the number before the delivery
- Before the delivery, ask the driver to use the call-back number to confirm the delivery and meet outside in a well-lit location
