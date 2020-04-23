Brigham and Women’s nurse who survived coronavirus released from hospital; vows to return to job

Buonopane is a US Navy veteran, a survivor of breast cancer and now has beaten back the coronavirus that stealthily attacked after she spent her shifts as an ER nurse treating COVID-19 patients first with no face mask, then with a face mask, and sometimes with a full panoply of PPE. But, she does not know where and how she became infected.

“I just really didn’t think I would make it. I thought I was going to die,” Buonpane said in a telephone interview after being released from the Brigham. “I’m a nurse. I’m on the front line. That’s my job. When I get better, I am going back to my job."

Debora A. Buonpane insisted Thursday that her place is still in the emergency room at Brigham and Women’s Hospital where the registered nurse has helped critically ill patients for 31 years – especially now that she is a survivor of COVID-19 herself.

“I am not sure. It’s all around us. I took care of a lot of sick patients,’’ she said. “I think they [Brigham administration] tried the best they can. But when you run out of equipment, what are you going to do?”

Advertisement

The 58-year-old nurse described how she literally felt the chilling reach of the disease during the first week of April when the symptoms arrived. “It just started off with a chill in my body and drippy nose which I didn’t understand. And I suddenly lost my taste, my sense of smell. And then I felt like someone was stabbing me with a knife in my knee joints and my ankle joints,’’ she said. “It was so painful I couldn’t even stand it.”

Buonopane, who was a nurse in the US Navy where she served between 1998 and 2003 took a nurse’s approach and took her temperature (102 degrees) and dosed herself with acetaminophen and self-quarantined in her home in Quincy’s Hough’s Neck neighborhood.

Advertisement

She got tested and the COVID-19 was confirmed. And COVID-19 got stronger and stronger. “The lack of breathing, the lack of air was terrible. I was getting worse. I wasn’t getting any better,’’ she said and she finally called for an ambulance whose crew gave her oxygen as they drove her to the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center branch in Milton.

Hospital staff members cheered for Debbie Buonopane as she departed Brigham And Women's Hospital. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

As she struggled to breath, fought to control the pain, she said she made a decision.

“I felt really bad and it started getting worse,” she said. “And I thought, ‘if I am going to die, I am going to die in my hospital where I’ve been for 31 years. So I asked them to transfer me.”

Since the middle of last week, roles were changed for Buonpane who found herself being cared for by those who were so recently colleagues. Their help was not only welcome, but it was needed to brush her hair, to find a Peanut Butter and Jelly sandwich when that was what she really really wanted.

"To be on the other side, as a patient it’s very different. You are helpless,'' she said. "It meant a lot to me. They were so good to me.''

Debbie Buonopane show off a get well card as she departed Brigham And Women's Hospital. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

And they watched over her as the disease advanced and she decided to sign on to being treated with remdesivir, the anti-viral drug that has shown to be successful for some patients and not very effective with others.

Advertisement

Buonopane said she thinks the remdesivir helped her, but she is not sure how much, and she believes that it needs to undergo more clinical testing before it becomes a standard part of the COVID-19 treatment protocol in the Brigham and other hospitals.

“I think it helped me get my feet on the ground,'' she said.

Buonopane wasn’t on her feet - at least not right away - as she left her hospital room and rode in a wheelchair down Thursday afternoon to the exit where hundreds of her co-workers stood outside and applauded and waved at the departing patient who is also one of their own, a front line health care professional.

Debbie Buonopane saluted her coworkers. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Buonpane rose from the wheelchair and walked the final steps into a waiting car raising her arms above her head like Sylvester Stallone in “Rocky” and then sticking her head out of the sunroof in the car she was riding home.

Awaiting her was an escort from the Quincy police department and in just eight minutes she was home in Hough’s Neck. “It was the most amazing experience I’ve ever had leaving the Brigham. Everyone was there,’’ she said. “I never got home so quick in my life – eight minutes.”

Debbie Buonopane blew a kiss to a neighbor who brought her a bouquet of flowers as she returned to her home. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Buononpane said she will self-quarantine at home, work on regaining her strength, hope to twice test negative for COVID-19 so she can return to the Brigham. In coming weeks, she will need some help getting her shopping done - “I won’t be going out” - and will have the help of her 18-year-old son Nicholas, and 27-year-old daughter, Kristina.

Advertisement

There is no doubt in her mind where this all leads.

"I am nurse until the day I die. I will help anyone,'' she said. “I want to go back strong.”

A neighbor stood in the middle of the road and held out a sign for Debbie Buonopane as she and her fellow neighbors and police officers gathered to welcome her home. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Craig F. Walker Globe Photo Jessica Rinaldi can be reached at jessica.rinaldi@globe.com.