Cape Cod National Seashore sees uptick in dumpings, other violations during coronavirus crisis

“It’s been a recurring problem, but there has been an uptick of it with COVID-19 and also with the change of the weather,” White said. “People are outside more and they’re doing more renovations or home improvement projects."

Deputy Chief Ranger Ryan White said visitors have done a good job following social distancing guidelines at the seashore. However, multiple pieces of furniture, bags of trash, and debris from renovation projects have been dumped there in the last month, White said.

An increase in dumpings, dogs off leashes, and other violations have been seen at the Cape Cod National Seashore since the COVID-19 crisis hit Massachusetts, according to National Park Service officials.

A fence in the park was recently vandalized and officials have seen visitors ride dirt bikes, ATVs, and bicycles on trails where this isn’t allowed, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

More dogs have also been spotted roaming the seashore without a leash and walking in protected areas for shorebirds, officials said.

“You want your dog to be able to run around and get exercise, but leashes help protect the shorebirds and protect your own dog from other dogs and coyotes that we have in the area,” White said.

Monitoring the seashore for violations has become harder during the COVID-19 crisis, seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom said in the statement. All public buildings and restrooms on the property have been closed, and a reduced staff is working at the park.

“We do not have the resources to address these careless acts,” Carlstrom said. "We will issue citations to those who do not follow regulations, and we may be forced to close areas of the seashore if violations continue.”

All visitors must carry out their trash and food scraps, keep their dogs on leashes at all time, and follow trail and bike regulations at the seashore.

Visitors who violate the seashore’s regulations could be given a citation and fined up to $5,000, officials said.

“We understand how important it is for people to have the opportunity to get outdoors to relieve some of the stress that COVID-19 is causing,” Carlstrom said. “We urge the public to respect their seashore, follow all guidance and regulations, and act responsibly."

