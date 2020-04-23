Catholic priests comfort the sick and dying during the coronavirus pandemic

“This is especially comforting for families and those suffering in hospitals during a time visitors are not allowed to be with their loved ones," said Terrence Donilon, a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Boston.

In response to the pandemic, the Archdiocese of Boston has launched a new way for clergy to anoint the sick, which is one of the seven sacraments of the Catholic church.

In an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, hospitals have been isolating patients with COVID-19 and restricting outside visitors. But what about Catholic priests who are called to comfort the sick and the dying?

Advertisement

The program is overseen by MC Sullivan, the chief health care ethicist for the archdiocese.

Instead of spending time at the bedside of a COVID-19 patient, the priest says prayers outside of the room and limits exposure to the patient.

“They are only in the room for a matter of seconds,” she said. “We are talking seconds; in the door and out.”

Eighty priests attended the special training last Thursday. The archdiocese then took volunteers and formed eight teams of priests whose sole assignment is to administer the Anointing of the Sick to critically ill COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Each team is made up of two to four priests who live together and practice social distancing.

The Rev. David Barnes was one of many priests who volunteered to serve on a team.

“I think every priest wishes they could do this," he said. "It was a pretty easy decision for me.”

Barnes, 49, saw his first COVID-19 patient on Tuesday when he was dispatched to Winchester Hospital. The other two priests he lives with were sent to see patients in Salem and Milton, he said.

Barnes put on a gown with tight sleeves and a mask before entering the room.

Advertisement

The patient didn’t have any family or friends there.

“That’s part of the sadness of the whole thing," he said. “One of the real tragedies of this ... is people are dying alone.”

Under normal circumstances, a priest would spend a good amount of time with a sick patient and their family. But in the midst of this public health crisis, “unfortunately that’s not a possibility," he said.

The amount of time the priest can spend in the room is limited. “It’s got to be very brief," he said. "We say a lot of the prayers outside of the room.”









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.