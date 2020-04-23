Former Stow police chief charged with enticing a child under 16

Former Stow Police Chief Ralph “Rusty” Marino is being charged with one count of enticing a child under the age of 16, officials said Thursday.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 22 in Leominster District Court, the Worcester district attorney’s office said in a statement. According to Massachusetts law, Marino could be sentenced to over 20 years in prison if convicted.
Marino’s defense lawyer, Greg L. Johnson of Boston, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday evening.
Marino placed himself on administrative leave after a meeting with state police Saturday and then submitted his one-line letter of resignation to the Stow Board of Selectmen Wednesday.
The board announced at the meeting that a criminal complaint had been filed against Marino but did not discuss the allegations. The board voted unanimously, 4-0, to accept the resignation and appointed Sergeant Darren Thraen as acting chief of the department for the next three weeks.
David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said Wednesday night that the Worcester district attorney’s office is handling the investigation.
