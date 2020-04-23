Former Stow police chief charged with enticing a child under 16

Former Stow Police Chief Ralph “Rusty” Marino is being charged with one count of enticing a child under the age of 16, officials said Thursday.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 22 in Leominster District Court, the Worcester district attorney’s office said in a statement. According to Massachusetts law, Marino could be sentenced to over 20 years in prison if convicted.

Marino’s defense lawyer, Greg L. Johnson of Boston, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday evening.