Grease thieves? Men allegedly steal cooking oil from restaurants in Northborough

With barber shops and salons closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, people have been left to their own devices when it comes to keeping up their hairdos. Folks who work in law enforcement are no different. On March 28, the Cohasset Police Department posted a photo of one officer trimming another’s hair with electric clippers. “In case you hadn’t noticed, our officers are a tight-knit group that look after one another ... they even go to the extreme of cutting each others’ hair during #CohoCovid19 ," the department tweeted . “Officer Greg Lowrance put his cutting skills to use on Officer John Harrington today at HQ.” Police ended the tweet with the hashtag “ #desperatetimes .”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

NOW HE’S SINGING THE BLUES

Advertisement

A man in Marlborough got so upset by his neighbor’s singing that he ended up getting arrested by police on April 4. According to Sergeant Zachary Attaway, it happened that Saturday afternoon, when a woman began singing at an open window. When the man told her to stop, an argument ensued, and someone called the police. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to both residents and learned that the man also had threatened to physically assault his neighbor. Officers reported that he became angry and began yelling profanities when they were talking to him, and at one point he lunged at them and tried to flee. After a brief struggle, the 26-year-old resident of Stevens Street was apprehended and charged with two counts of assault and threatening to commit a crime, as well as resisting arrest and disturbing the peace.

Advertisement

GREASE POLICE

On April 7, police in Northborough nabbed two men from Connecticut who were allegedly trying to steal used cooking oil from two local restaurants in town. (And yes, apparently this is a thing: the Associated Press has reported similar thefts of used cooking oil in Connecticut and other parts of the country. Authorities say the stolen oil is sold on the black market and then ultimately turned into biodiesel.) In the Northborough incident, police Detective Kevin Fruwirth said the pair of thieves allegedly went to two restaurants in town that were closed and used a hose to siphon the cooking oil into a large storage tank that was in the back of their van. But there happened to be an employee in the second restaurant who heard them and alerted police. The 21-year-old and 25-year-old, both of whom hail from Greenwich, Conn., were arrested and charged with larceny of less than $1,200.

SOCIAL DISTANCING VIGILANTE?

We’ve all been told to stay at least 6 feet apart from one another during the coronavirus outbreak. And now we know at least one person in Marblehead volunteered to make sure people were following that rule. At 10:01 a.m. April 5, a woman walked into the Marblehead police station and told police that she was asked by “Park and Rec” to make sure people around town were adhering to social distancing guidelines. She was advised that two officers were assigned to do just that, so her service wouldn’t be necessary. But this woman seemed to be on a mission. According to the police log entry, “she was adamant that she would be ‘at a post’ near the beach to monitor” social distancing, and (once again) police declined her offer. The log entry stated: “She was again told we have officers specifically out to monitor the area" and that the police would take care of it.

Advertisement

COFFEE WITH A KICK

At 3:44 p.m. April 1, Wilmington police got a call from someone reporting that two women walked up to the Dunkin’ drive-through window, ordered drinks, and then proceeded to pour nips into their cups. The caller told police the women were sporting black beanies and they appeared to be intoxicated and stumbling down Route 62. Police responded and spoke with the two mixologists, who did not deny the allegation about having nips to spike their drinks. Police reported that the women did not appear to be impaired and they were heading to a house on Middlesex Avenue for the evening. They were sent on their way.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.