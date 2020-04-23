Hot Pockets heiress wants to serve prison term in college admissions scandal case at home due to COVID-19

The partially redacted motion to allow Janavs to serve her time at home in Newport Coast, Calif said she has an underlying medical condition that would place her at an acute risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19, if she contracted it in custody.

Lawyers for Michelle Janavs, the 49-year-old heiress and philanthropist, filed the request on her behalf Wednesday in US District Court in Boston. Prosecutors hadn’t filed a response as of late Thursday morning, nor had Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton ruled.

She’s currently slated to report to FPC Bryan, a minimum-security federal prison camp in Bryan, Tex., on May 7, legal filings show.

Janavs’s lawyers wrote that preventative measures such as social distancing, frequent hand washing, and cleaning and disinfecting regularly touched surfaces aren’t possible in lockup.

“People in custody are in near constant physical contact with other inmates and prison staff,” her attorneys wrote. “Showers are rarely private, multiple people share tiny and cramped living spaces, including exposed toilets and wash areas.”

The filing said public health officials have stated that inmates “are particularly vulnerable, and ‘realistically, the best — perhaps the only — way to mitigate the damage and reduce the death toll is to decrease the jail and prison population by releasing as many people as possible.’”

In addition, Janavs’s legal team said, US Attorney General William Barr has “already instructed BOP to consider transferring vulnerable, non-violent offenders like Ms. Janavs to home confinement.”

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says on its website that as of Wednesday, there were 566 inmates and 342 BOP staff with confirmed positive test results for COVID-19 nationwide. Currently, the site says, 248 inmates and 52 staff have recovered. Twenty-four inmates have died, the site says.

Janavs was one of more than 50 people charged in connection with the college scandal, in which wealthy parents cut large checks to admitted ringleader William “Rick” Singer to get their children falsely classified as athletic recruits at elite schools, paving their way to admission, or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ SAT and ACT exams.

Janavs, whose family built the Hot Pockets microwavable munchies empire before selling it, pleaded guilty in October to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud, as well as one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. She was also sentenced to two years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors said Janavs paid Singer $100,000 to ensure her daughters received high scores on the ACT exam, and agreed to pay $200,000 to have one daughter falsely classified as a volleyball recruit at USC. However, prosecutors said, Janavs was arrested before that daughter was formally accepted, so $150,000 of the previously agreed-upon bribe money wasn’t paid. Court papers show USC rescinded the daughter’s conditional acceptance in March 2019.

“I am so very sorry that I tried to create an unfair advantage for my children,” she said at sentencing.

In legal filings prior to sentencing, Janavs’s lawyers had said incarceration for their client wasn’t necessary to punish her or to promote respect for the law, citing her extensive charitable work, among other things.

“The past year has shaken Michelle to her core and caused her to reflect on the terrible decisions she made,” her lawyers wrote. “She has taken full and complete responsibility for her conduct” and “will spend the rest of her life trying to make amends.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

