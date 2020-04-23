In Lawrence, a soup kitchen takes its food on the road

“It’s always something different," Boria said. “It could be chicken or sausage or fruit.”

Boria was smiling, though you couldn’t see the grin behind the plaid mask he wore to ward off the coronavirus. But you could see his eyes crinkle, and you could hear the joy in his voice.

LAWRENCE — “Look what the Lord provides,” Angelo Boria exclaimed, spreading his arms wide as pallet after pallet of carrots, mangoes, potatoes, and cheese were carted into a small church tucked inside an old brick building in this former mill city.

Boria is the outreach coordinator at Bread & Roses, a soup kitchen in downtown Lawrence that for 40 years has helped the vulnerable — the homeless, the poor, seniors, the disabled, and others — with a hot meal, a warm welcome, and other services.

Advertisement

But Bread & Roses is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the full-course dinners served there five evenings a week — no questions asked, at no cost — have been suspended. Since then, Boria has helped fill the void, calling on friends and making connections, picking up donated food in a Bread & Roses van, and delivering the equivalent of 1,000 meals a day across Lawrence, sometimes as often as five times a week.

Community coordinator Angelo Boria, of the The Bread & Roses soup kitchen, spends six days, and sometimes seven, picking up food and delivering it to those in need. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff





“We’re not feeding people at Bread & Roses, but that doesn’t mean we’re not feeding the people in the community,” Boria said.

Boria’s wingman this day was Tom Baird, who’s on the board at Bread & Roses, where he volunteers as a dishwasher and has befriended many of the people who take refuge there, if only for a meal.

“I love doing it,” said Baird, whose day job is at Analog Devices. "I mean, someone’s rent is due, and they’ve got to cut back on the grocery bill. This is where we come in.”

Advertisement

Businesses such as Shaw’s, Marriott, Cumberland Farms, Chick-fil-A, and Stop & Shop have stepped up with donations during the health crisis. Before heading from Bread & Roses to the church, Boria drove to a Shaw’s distribution center in Methuen, where he backed the van up to a loading dock and filled the cargo bay with food.

On to Community Christian Fellowship in Lawrence, where pastor Milagro Grullon stepped out of the storefront church to greet Boria, who worships there with his wife. After a few pleasantries, Grullon settled into a field general’s role, directing Boria and a half-dozen other members of her congregation — all wearing masks and gloves — where to place the food and how to divide it before the families arrived.

Pastor Milagro Grullon of Community Christian Fellowship sorted food from The Bread & Roses soup kitchen at her church in Lawrence. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

“Whew, that’s a lot of onions,” she said with a smile.

Like the staff at Bread & Roses, Grullon is no stranger to the marginalized, including people struggling with substance abuse.

“We meet them at the point of their need,” Grullon said. “We are a very small church, but this is what it’s all about.”

Now, amid massive layoffs caused by the pandemic, Grullon is turning to friends like Boria and food company executives she has never met to help her congregation and others weather the storm.

“As a faith individual, I need to promote that this will be over. This is a season we’re going through, and it will have an end," said Grullon, whose church’s tight sanctuary is squeezed into the corner of a small office complex near the Merrimack River.

Advertisement

“We don’t ask for people’s IDs. We don’t ask them for anything like that," Grullon said of the families she serves. “That’s why they come, because there’s no fear. I don’t need to find out if they have a green card.”

One of those helped this morning was Yari Velez, a mother of five children, ages 4 to 18, who lost her job as a hair stylist when nonessential businesses were ordered closed.

“With everything that’s happened, it’s hard. You go to the supermarket and everything’s empty. Thank God for here," Velez said. “They call me every time they have food."

Grullon is proactive in her altruism. She and her staff call the congregation’s families before a food delivery, checking on what they need and filling each package to meet individual requests. Sometimes, one person will pick up enough food for relatives and neighbors throughout a three-decker.

Typically, the church helps about 100 families a week, Grullon said.

Volunteer Louis Contreras, of Community Christian Fellowship in Lawrence, loaded food for a recipient outside the church. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Next stop for Boria was the New Beginnings Peer Recovery Center, where he serves as a coach for people recovering from substance abuse. After a short stop there, a quick ride took Boria to a four-story building of dirty red brick near a fast-moving canal, where pastor Denis Florentino leads the House of Worship Splendor of Zion.

Within minutes, crates of food were stacked six high in a hallway that leads to Florentino’s church. A friend of the pastor’s had connected him with Boria, and suddenly Florentino was receiving a dependable supply of food for the homeless, whom he seeks out on the streets.

Advertisement

“It’s such a critical situation because the kitchens that serve the homeless are closed. The shelters are closed, too,” Florentino said. “This food has been such a humongous blessing for everybody.”

It’s also risky, these missions of mercy that Boria, Baird, and Bread & Roses undertake in the midst of a contagion. The sacrifice and selflessness involved in the work are not lost on Florentino, who watched Boria lift and move food from the van to the building, over and over.

“It is very dangerous," the pastor said. "but these people are committed.”

Brian MacQuarrie can be reached at brian.macquarrie@globe.com.