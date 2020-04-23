Maine reports 5 deaths, 30 new coronavirus cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported an additional five deaths and 30 new coronavirus cases Thursday morning, bringing the state’s death toll to 44 and case count to 937.

All five deaths were reported in Cumberland County, with the county’s death toll rising to 23, officials said. Waldo County has reported the second most cases with 10, followed by York with six, Kennebec with four, and Adroscoggin with one.

With 414 cases, Cumberland County has reported the most confirmed cases in the state, officials said. York has reported the next most with 190, followed by Kennebec with 100 cases.