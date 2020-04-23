Man arrested in Mattapan allegedly threatened to shoot clerk because store’s smoke shop was closed

A man was arrested in Mattapan Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly threatened to shoot a clerk at a Boston convenience store because its smoke shop was closed, Boston Police said.
Dayne Taylor, 39, of Mattapan, entered a convenience store in the area of 291 Huntington Ave. around 2:15 p.m. and became angry when he learned the store’s smoke shop area was not open, police said. Taylor allegedly said that he was going to shoot the clerk after he was asked to leave, according to police.
Police said Taylor left and then drove by the store, stopped his white SUV outside of it, and allegedly pointed a revolver at the clerk before driving away.
Officers stopped Taylor near 96 Itasca St. in Mattapan shortly at 3:50 p.m., but did not find a gun in his SUV, police said.
Taylor was arrested without incident and charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon. He is expected to be arraigned at Roxbury Municipal Court.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.