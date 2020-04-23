MBTA currently has 103 coronavirus cases among employees

The T has previously said the deceased employee was an inspector.

According to the statement, the tally of active cases includes 52 bus operators, four subway motor-persons, and five trolley motor-persons. In addition, the statement said, six employees have recovered after testing positive and one employee has died.

The MBTA currently has 103 COVID-19 cases among its workforce, the agency said in a statement Thursday.

The statement said the T has taken several steps to protect employees, including distributing protective gear such as masks, hand sanitizer, protective eyewear, and gloves; testing workers for the virus at the COVID-19 Emergency Responder Testing Facility at Patriot Place; conducting temperature checks at about a dozen key bus and subway locations when employees report to work; and implementing rear-door boarding on all buses and trolleys at street-level stops on the Green Line and Mattapan Line to support social distancing.

During employee temperature checks, anyone with a reading over 100 degrees is asked to leave the property immediately and contact their health care provider, according to the agency.

In addition, the statement said, the T is disinfecting all fleet vehicles every 24 hours and cleaning and disinfecting all high-contact surfaces on buses during midday layover periods.

The statement said T management is constantly communicating with employees and providing specific guidance from public health professionals. And through public tracing, the statement said, public health officials are alerting close contacts of workers who test positive and providing instructions for self-quarantine.

The agency said under health privacy laws, it’s barred from disclosing identifying information about a particular employee’s medical status.

The T has 6,385 workers. Among the total are 2,683 operators of passenger vehicles, including 1,835 bus operators, 356 subway motor persons, and 492 trolley motor persons, according to the statement.

The T said it “will continue to work with the unions to identify additional actions for the protection of employees.”

While the MBTA has been operating during the pandemic to help other essential workers get to their jobs and allow residents to make trips for items such as groceries and medications, officials have repeatedly stressed that the public should use the transit service for essential travel only.

Statewide as of Wednesday, there were 42,944 confirmed COVID-19 cases among Massachusetts residents, including 2,182 deaths.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.