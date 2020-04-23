More than 21,000 Rhode Islanders filed unemployment claims in the past week

PROVIDENCE -- Rhode Island’s jobless claims are up to more than 180,000 for the year so far, as another 21,047 new claims have been filed since April 16.

The state Department of Labor and Training reported the latest numbers on Thursday.

Of the past week’s applications, 12,958 are coronavirus-specific claims and 7,198 were made under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, or PUA, which covers up to 39 weeks of unemployment for people who are not eligible for regular unemployment benefits, such as the self-employed and independent contractors. The federal government will pick up the cost of this expanded eligibility.