Providence has 28 percent of Rhode Island’s confirmed coronavirus cases

We get the latest coronavirus data every day. For example, Rhode Island was up to 5,841 confirmed cases on Wednesday, and 181 residents had died. There were 270 people in the hospital, 71 in intensive care, and 44 were on ventilators.

But what else do we know about these cases?

The Department of Health is continuing to pump out new information each day, including a recent push to document the infections by race and ethnicity. Here’s a quick look at some of the interesting numbers that occasionally get overlooked in the context of the day’s news.

Providence has 28 percent of the confirmed cases

For all the people who were upset with Mayor Jorge Elorza for closing down parks, running paths, and the golf course (grr), it’s important to acknowledge that it’s not like he took any joy in those decisions. The reality is that Providence makes up just under 17 percent of the state’s population, but it has 28 percent of all confirmed coronavirus cases. With 1,658 cases, Providence has more known infections than the next four communities (Pawtucket, Cranston, North Providence, and East Providence) combined.

Warwick and Central Falls are basically tied

Warwick has 210 confirmed cases, and Central Falls has 209. Remember, Warwick has four times the population of Central Falls. What’s up with that? We know that health department officials are deeply concerned that the Latino community appears to be among the hardest hit by the virus, which may explain part of the challenge for Central Falls. This week, Mayor James Diossa announced an executive order mandating all people to wear masks in his city.

Block Island has the fewest cases

There will be a lot of Monday morning quarterbacking happening when it comes to federal, state, and local decisions that were made to address the coronavirus, but some of the more extreme measures appear to be paying off. Officials on Block Island basically shut everything down, and this is now the only community in the state with fewer than five cases.

The death toll, in context

It sometimes feels like we’re simultaneously becoming numb to the rising numbers while also expressing relief that we’re only seeing roughly a dozen coronavirus-related deaths a day over the last week. But keep in mind that in a typical year, Rhode Island averages about 27 deaths (for any reason) a day, according to the health department. That’s how extraordinary our current predicament is.

