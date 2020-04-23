R.I. will keep school buildings closed and continue distance learning for the rest of this academic year

“To be honest, I had hoped to wind up in a different place,” Raimondo said. “I wanted to give these kids a chance to end their school year in a traditional setting.”

In light of the fact we are doing such a good job, still haven’t reached peak, contine distance learning for the remainder of the school eyar,

PROVIDENCE -- Rhode Island will keep school buildings closed and students will continue with distance learning at home for the rest of this school year because of the coronavirus, Governor Gina M. Raimondo announced Thursday.

But the data doesn’t support that, she said.

Advertisement

“To take that much risk for a few weeks of traditional school would be irresponsible and the wrong decision for all the people of Rhode Island,” Raimondo said. “It’s just not the right thing.”

She said she spoke to public health officials, school superintendents, mayors, teachers, and parent groups.

“I’ve been listening as much as I can,” Raimondo said. “And the consensus recommendation is that we have to do distance learning for the rest of the year.”

She said 39 other governors have already decided to keep school buildings closed for the rest of this academic -- even in places such as Georgia and Texas that are taking steps to reopen their economies.

“I am confident it is the right decision, although it’s not an easy one," Raimondo said. "Now we need to get to work at making the best of it.”

She said her message to students is: “Buckle down and don’t slack off. You will be bummed, I know that. That’s natural. But wake back up tomorrow and let’s get at it."

She had a message for the Class of 2020.

“This is a bummer," Raimondo said. "I’m sorry. This was your senior year, this spring you were going to be captain of your sports team, you were going to go to prom, hang out with your friends, spring flings.”

Advertisement

But traditional proms and in-person graduations are not going to be possible this spring, she said. The good news is the state will find other ways to recognize accomplishments and celebrate graduations, she said.

Raimondo acknowledged that distance learning is not easy. "I know that as a mother, as a governor,” she said. “It is taking a toll on parents. Our kids are having a hard time not seeing their friends. I know you guys wish you could be playing sports.”

Distance learning has been “particularly challenging for those with differing abilities,” she said.

Also, she said, “It’s frankly stressful for teachers who are working more and harder in many cases than with traditional classroom learning. It’s hard, and I don’t deny that.”

But Raimondo said Rhode Islanders have done well with distance learning and are “among the best in America at it.” She said participation rates are above 90 percent in the state. “I’m proud of you,” she said. “By every measure you are doing an amazing job at it.”

“Let’s finish strong,” Raimondo said. “Let’s finish this year strong.”

On Thursday, the state Department of Health announced that another eight Rhode Islanders have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state death toll to 189.

The state also reported 412 new cases, bringing the number of Rhode Islanders who have tested positive to 6,256.

“Unfortunately our cases are still climbing,” Raimondo said. “We are stable, but still haven’t turned the corner, and today is an uptick. Hang in there. Continue to stay at home, continue to do social distancing. We are not out of the woods.”

Advertisement

Rhode Island now has 267 people hospitalized with the COVID-19 respiratory illness, 72 are in intenstive care units, and 45 are on ventilators, the Department of Health reported.

Raimondo said $625 million of federal stimulus funding has arrived in the state, and on Wednesday night the US Treasury Department provided some guidance on how the money can be used.

“We are going to follow all the rules the federal government puts out and we are committed to total transparency and accountability," she said. “We are going to need every penny of it.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com