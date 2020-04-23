UNH awarded $6 million to build space instrument to measure magnetic fields

Solar wind storms have the potential to impact satellite communications and electric grids on the earth, affecting GPS systems, national security, and other industries, according to Roy Torbert, a UNH physics professor and lead principal investigator on the magnetometer part of the mission.

The magnetometer will be one of five instruments on the satellite for the Space Weather Follow-On L1 mission, which is funded by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, officials said. The satellite is scheduled to launch in 2024.

University of New Hampshire researchers were awarded a $6 million contract to design and build a magnetometer, a space weather instrument intended to measure storms fueled by solar winds, university officials announced in a statement this week.

“The goal of the whole satellite is to provide early warning measurements of material and fields that come from the sun and impact the earth’s magnetosphere and change, basically, what we call the space weather,” Torbert said in a telephone call.

When there’s the possibility for space weather to impact communication systems on earth, the Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colo., uses this data to warn the government and industries about possible disruption, Torbert said.

Along with the Southwest Research Institute, eight researchers from the university will develop the magnetometer, officials said. The instrument, which the team has already begun work on, will be delivered to NASA by December 2022, Torbert said.

The satellite will orbit the sun at approximately 1.5 million kilometers and measure the intersection of the magnetic fields of the sun and the earth, experts said. That distance from the sun, called Lagrange Point 1 (L1), will allow for an unobstructed view of the sun’s corona, the source of solar wind.

“A spacecraft located at L1 can measure the solar wind plasma and the interplanetary magnetic field about an hour before they reach the Earth providing advanced warnings that are important for all sorts of industries that are affected by geospace storms,” said Harlan Spence, director of UNH’s Institute for the Study of Earth, Oceans, and Space, in a statement. “It’s a really huge win for UNH that NOAA has selected and entrusted us as a partner for this key measurement.”

The mission will coincide with NASA’s IMAP mission, which also includes scientists from the university.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.