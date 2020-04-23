Victim identified in fatal Wellesley crash on Route 9 that left two dead

Wellesley police on Thursday identified an 18-year-old man killed Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle crash outside the Worcester Street fire station in Wellesley Hills that left two people dead.
Patrick Cash was ejected from the white pickup truck involved in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, Wellesley police said in a statement.
Two other male teens were trapped in the truck and had to be removed by the Wellesley Fire Department. The truck’s 17-year-old driver died after being taken to a local hospital, and a 17-year-old rear passenger survived but remains hospitalized with significant but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Advertisement
Neither of the 17-year-old boys was identified because they are minors, police said. Lieutenant Marie C. Cleary, a Wellesley police spokeswoman, said none of the teens were from Wellesley but did not provide their hometowns.
Investigators believe the truck was traveling west on Worcester Street at high speed when it veered off the pavement and hit a stone wall, but it then continued further west until it hit a cement wall head-on, police said. Officers from the Wellesley police Accident Reconstruction Unit and Detective Unit are continuing to investigate in cooperation with the Norfolk district attorney’s office.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.