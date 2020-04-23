Victim identified in fatal Wellesley crash on Route 9 that left two dead

Wellesley police on Thursday identified an 18-year-old man killed Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle crash outside the Worcester Street fire station in Wellesley Hills that left two people dead.

Patrick Cash was ejected from the white pickup truck involved in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, Wellesley police said in a statement.

Two other male teens were trapped in the truck and had to be removed by the Wellesley Fire Department. The truck’s 17-year-old driver died after being taken to a local hospital, and a 17-year-old rear passenger survived but remains hospitalized with significant but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.