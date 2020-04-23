Brookline reports 45 coronavirus infections, 14 deaths at rehab center

There are at least 45 cases among the facility’s 87 residents, and 13 staff members have tested positive, the statement said.

Fourteen residents of CareOne at Brookline died, and more than half of its residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, Dr. Swannie Jett, Brookline’s director of health and human services said in a statement.

Nearly all of the 16 people who have died from COVID-19 in Brookline were residents of a rehabilitation facility in Coolidge Corner, the town announced Thursday night.

“We are deeply saddened by the deaths and will continue to offer support to CareOne and the community as the COVID-19 emergency continues,” Jett said.

She added that her office has expressed concern to CareOne about its continued admission of new residents, “though we support CareOne’s efforts to assist hospitals’ ability to care for patients with more dire needs as a result COVID-19.”

Massachusetts General Hospital has evaluated CareOne for infection control, and the facility passed inspection, she said. CareOne has also agreed to continue conducting infection control inspections weekly while it continues admitting patients in response to the pandemic, she said.

Officials at CareOne could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday night.

Around Massachusetts and across the nation, rehabilitation centers, nursing homes, and other long-term care facilities have been hit especially hard by coronavirus. Outbreaks at other facilities have led led to widespread infections and deaths, particularly in nursing homes and veterans’ facilities.

The nursing home AdviniaCare at Wilmington has lost at least 25 patients to coronavirus, and the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke has so far reported 50 deaths associated with the virus. On Tuesday, the number of nursing home deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts surpassed 1,000.

“The impact this has had on CareOne’s residents, who are among those most at-risk of serious illness and death due to this virus, is absolutely heartbreaking,” Jett said, “and we have offered whatever support and resources we can to mitigate the impacts on this facility in particular, in addition to our community at-large.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.