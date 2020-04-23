Federal rescue money eases coronavirus financial woes for some families, but others slip through the cracks

Riel’s outlook changed dramatically last week, when she received a $2,900 stimulus payment and an extra $600 in her weekly unemployment check, courtesy of the federal government’s $2 trillion rescue package enacted late last month.

“Sometimes when your anxiety is so bad you just can’t do anything,” recalled Riel, 47, of Tyngsborough, who used to bus tables at Olive Garden before she was laid off last month. “And there’s nothing to do anyway; you can’t go anywhere.”

Just a few weeks ago, Tricia Riel found it hard to get out of bed some mornings, crippled by anxiety at the thought of the stack of bills awaiting her and her husband after they lost their jobs because of the coronavirus shutdowns.

When she saw the extra money in her unemployment benefits, which would otherwise be just $140 per week, she felt shocked and then relieved. “I was like, ‘Whoa!’ I wasn’t expecting that,” Riel said. “Thank God.”

For those who’ve received it, the extra $600 per week in unemployment benefits bring a sense of normalcy that’s been sorely lacking since coronavirus-related closures began in early March, easing the anxiety of job losses, looming mortgage payments, and other bills as the outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the US economy.

But for others, help has been slower to arrive — or isn’t coming at all — sparking fears that they might fall through the cracks altogether. The Globe has been following a number of laid-off workers to see whether federal aid reaches them and if so, how it helps.

Peter Eco, a chef in Shrewsbury who was laid off shortly before the virus devastated the restaurant industry, made too much money in 2019 to qualify for a stimulus check and has not been able to get unemployment yet.

His partner, whose hours at an engineering company have been cut back to just one or two days a week, received a $1,200 stimulus payment, which is going straight to the couple’s $1,395 mortgage.

“We’re barely squeaking by,” Eco said.

Eco, 55, should be eligible for the enhanced unemployment payments under a 13-week extension provided by the federal government to those who had exhausted their benefits, but Massachusetts has not yet begun implementing the extension. On Wednesday, Eco was told he qualified for about $200 per week, but hasn’t yet received it.

In the meantime, with little savings to fall back on, he’s taken to scouring his basement to dig up signed baseballs and pieces of his extensive cookbook collection to sell. So far, he’s only made $65 doing so.

“If we don’t get something in the next couple of months I’m scared, really legitimately scared,” he said.

Eco is struggling to pay for food as the days tick by. One day this week, he and his partner drove to the local food pantry, but by the time they arrived at around 9:30 a.m., dozens of cars were ahead of them and the food had already run out.

“We just have to be more responsible and wake up earlier and be more towards the front of the line,” he said.

For others who have received more aid, the infusion of financial support has eased the cloud of anxiety that dogged their early days of unemployment.

Bob Keaney, a 33-year-old construction worker who lives with his wife and two toddlers in Quincy, has been able to enjoy playing Legos with his sons now that his extra unemployment benefits basically match what he was taking home before work dried up a month ago.

“The 3-year-old, he just wants to be with me all day,” he said. “It’s actually really fun because we don’t get to really do this. You gotta take the good with the bad and look at the bright side of it.”

The enhanced checks take away much of the financial anxiety for now, but the fog of uncertainty hanging over the future remains. “It’d be nice to be able to know when you’re going back to work and what’s going to happen and how long it’s going to take,” Keaney said.

With his income steady for now, the hardest part about quarantine is the isolation from the rest of his family. He has to keep his toddler away from his beloved grandfather, Keaney’s father, who sometimes quietly drops off BJ’s groceries on their front porch so as to not alert his grandson of his presence. Keaney also can’t hang out with his brother, who has a new baby.

“None of us have gotten to meet the baby yet,” he said.

Alyssa Mann, a 25-year-old waitress at a downtown Boston restaurant who lost her job in March, has also been able to temporarily set aside the crippling worries she faced last month now that she’s receiving $400 per week in unemployment benefits.

Mann, who lives with her boyfriend and 5-year-old daughter in Brighton, is still waiting for the additional $600 per week in benefits to come through.

“I don’t really know what the deal is,” she said. “I’m just kind of waiting it out.”

But between the $1,200 stimulus check she received last week and unemployment benefits, she was able to pay her Internet bill from last month and feel confident about rent — for now.

“I was really concerned in the beginning about my finances, but with unemployment and with the stimulus check I do feel more confident about moving forward,” she said. “For the time being it eases your nerves.”

It’s a peace of mind that millions of immigrants in the country won’t be able to feel. The expanded benefits only apply to people with Social Security numbers, which excludes all undocumented and some documented immigrants. Some states, including California, have launched separate emergency aid programs for immigrants, regardless of legal status, but Massachusetts has not taken that step.

As stimulus and unemployment checks arrived for his neighbors, Antonio, a prep cook at a Chestnut Hill restaurant who lost his job last month, realized he was reaching the end of his and his wife’s savings with no help in sight. An undocumented immigrant, he spends his days looking for any kind of work, but no one is hiring. He’s tried to hide the gravity of their situation from their young son, whom his wife is now homeschooling after she was laid off from her child care job.

“I worry about losing the apartment and everything I’ve managed to achieve in these five years,” said Antonio, who asked to be identified only by his first name given his immigration status. He was able to only pay part of his rent this month, and doesn’t know how he’ll get together the rent for May.

“It is frustrating that I pay taxes, I’m not a burden on this country, and I’m not eligible for any support here,” he said.

For the Riels, the extra money has meant finally being able to pay their $1,500 April rent, and a new confidence that they can make May’s payment on time.

Riel, who lives with her husband and 12-year-old son, had been worried it might take months to get a stimulus check because they don’t have direct deposit on file with the IRS. But the check arrived through a prepaid credit card that also contained Riel’s tax refund.

The extra $600 per week in unemployment money lasts until the end of July, pushing off financial fears for now, even as Riel’s husband Warren has not yet been able to get approved for unemployment.

“It’s amazing how much help there has been for me,” Tricia Riel said. “I’m so grateful.”

But she’s wary about what happens when the federal rescue funds run out, with about 26 million people having applied for unemployment over the past five weeks in an economy essentially frozen by the virus.

“It’s a lot of money, but it’s not going to last long and you don’t know how much longer this is going to go on,” Riel said. “What happens if this comes back around and we’ve got to deal with this all over again?”

