Caring for special kids during the coronavirus

Twice during the state of emergency declared by Governor Charlie Baker on March 10, my wife Kerri and I have rushed our 9-year-old son, Parker, to the emergency room at Boston Children’s Hospital, where he was admitted for separate stays of 10 and five days. Parker is autistic and was in obvious physical distress, suffering from gastrointestinal-related issues. Unable to adequately communicate this pain, he repeatedly engaged in frightening self-injurious behavior. Thankfully, we work with an amazing team of specialists who recognized what was causing Parker’s pain, and they helped us develop a plan that has resolved his most serious issues. But even in the comfort of our own home, every day presents an emotional and physical challenge.

What if you had to choose between keeping your child at home and watching them suffer, or taking them to the emergency room and potentially exposing them (and yourself) to the coronavirus? It’s a scenario many parents are grappling with and will continue to face, as long as COVID-19 maintains a stranglehold on every aspect of public life. For parents of children with severe special needs, the stakes are often even higher.

Advertisement

Along with the shutdown of public school systems across the state, special education schools (apart from most residential programs) have also shut their doors through the 2019-20 academic year. Compounding the loss of the daily structure that is essential for children on the spectrum, most providers of at-home therapies, including applied behavioral analysis, are providing sessions only by video and for only a fraction of the hours typically allotted. Already used to the dual role of parent/caregiver, my wife and I have been forced to assume the additional responsibilities of teacher and therapist. While we never took these services for granted, now, more than ever, we understand how essential they are in maintaining our family’s delicate daily balance.

Keeping our son safe, preventing property destruction, and assisting with daily care routines from early morning until evening is as exhausting as it sounds. Our kitchen cabinets can only be opened with a magnetic key and our refrigerator sports a combination lock, while our home is notably absent of any décor that could be torn, smashed, or otherwise destroyed. Kerri and I, now without much thought, regularly step in front of projectiles that could break yet another window or television. Every minute that our son is not otherwise preoccupied, we must remain vigilant so he doesn’t try to grab a slice of pizza out of a 400-degree oven, rip a stack of mail, or pull up a row of freshly planted flowers in our garden. Allowing each other to take much-needed physical and mental health breaks requires a well-choreographed hand-off.

Advertisement

My friend Scott, who has twin teenage daughters with significant developmental and physical challenges, lamented how the COVID-19 crisis has meant postponed surgeries, procedures, and specialty appointments. Every day parents like he and his wife Wendy experience what seem like endless hours caring for children whose pain could be avoided with a timely procedure or surgery. They make daily decisions that balance the need for help in caring for their daughters with the risk of potentially welcoming the disease into their home as personal care assistants change shifts. They have also changed protocols for calling an ambulance for a seizure or another medical emergency to reduce their family’s exposure to a hospital environment. Knowing that EMS is five minutes away used to be a great comfort in a medical emergency, but now it heightens fear of exposure to the virus.

Advertisement

When the state of emergency was first declared, families with young or adult children living in group settings were forced to make the heart-wrenching decision to take their children home or remain physically separated from them for an unknown duration. While society at large rightfully salutes front-line medical professionals in addition to other essential workers, the special needs community recognizes direct care professionals among society’s long list of unsung heroes. Working in group homes, they assist with personal care routines and administer medication to those who cannot care for themselves. Most receive less than $15 an hour, are occasionally forced to wear homemade personal protective equipment such as masks, and are working for multiple agencies in multiple homes. The state should recognize their value not just now but when the pandemic has passed, and give them the raise in pay they have long-deserved.

While feelings of isolation are common among families like ours, the additional stress, anxiety, and burnout brought on by this crisis will surely have lasting consequences for some. And yet, even at this time of great medical and economic instability, our primary focus, as always, is on our children and making their lives as happy, healthy, and fulfilling as possible.

T.J. Winick is a board member at Northeast Arc and is a senior vice president at Solomon McCown & Cence.