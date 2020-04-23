John Silber stuck to his principles to the very end

Rachelle G. Cohen, lamenting the need to ration medical equipment during the COVID-19 emergency (“To the baby boomers: We’re toast,” Opinion, April 13), quotes one of the famous “Silber shockers” from my father, John Silber, during his 1990 run for governor of Massachusetts: “When you’ve had a long life and you’re ripe, then it’s time to go.” I think he really meant overripe. My father was such an extraordinary combination of superintelligent, deeply learned, and astonishingly forthright. You don’t ever get the full flavor of that combination from a sound bite.

While my father would have deplored the depleted state of our medical supplies, he was well aware that rationing inevitably goes on. In his last year, he suffered from kidney failure and had to go on dialysis. The doctors offered him a kidney transplant, but he would not allow us even to consider it. He refused to deprive a younger person who might need it just as much.