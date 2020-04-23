Patriots Day reminds us: We will tolerate no despot

Donald Trump’s claim that “when somebody’s the president of the United States, the authority is total” is appropriately timed, as it came just before Patriots Day. On the spot where on April 19, 1775, the local Minutemen began their march to Concord’s North Bridge, I have the honor daily of raising and lowering this country’s flag. The men gathered here on that day in 1775 were willing to give their lives to throw off the shackles of absolute rule, and despite Trump’s claim, we are not about to repeat history and allow another despot to ascend the throne.

Tom Ratcliffe