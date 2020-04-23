Bruins president Cam Neely: ‘Everything is on the table now’

“Everything is on the table now, based on the conversations I’ve had with the league,” said Neely. “I can tell you this, both the players and ownership want to do everything possible to try to get this season completed. If that means playing into the summer, we are all willing to do that.”

Those are the informed guesses of Bruins president Cam Neely, who late Thursday afternoon answered an array of questions from season ticket holders, and 98.5’s Bob Beers, during a 30-minute on-line town hall session.

If the Bruins can get back in business and resume the 2019-’20 regular season, look for the them to play the remaining 10 games of their 82-game schedule, followed by what the NHL still hopes can be a full slate of Stanley Cup play.

If that were the case, noted Neely, it likely would mean rolling forward the start of the 2020-’21 season — something he said the league feels is possible without having to scale back the standard 82-game season.

It also remains to be seen if the Bruins would play their final five home games at the Garden, or be forced to play at a neutral site. The league has developed myriad contingency plans, but remains unable to settle due to so many unknown factors related to the pandemic.

“But everything is on the table with trying to get this season completed, which is exciting for us,” said Neely. “I know our players are excited about it, based on where we [stood in the standings] when the pause took place [March 12] and the potential that our group has.”

Once getting “the green light” to get back in action, said Neely, the league envisions up to a three-week training camp before games resume. That’s roughly the equivalent of a standard pre-season training camp, which usually includes the start of the exhibition season after about only one week of training.

“Then they are talking about taking another three weeks to finish the regular season,” offered Neely.

Based on that projection, the playoffs would begin some six weeks after camp opens. If, say, the doors opened in early May, the playoffs wouldn’t begin until mid- or late-July.

Neely said there has been no talk on the league level about a playoff slate other than the standard four rounds of best-of-seven-game play. In that scenario, the Cup champ might not be crowned until mid- or late-September

“Any calls that I’ve been on with the league,” said Neely, “they have not mentioned shortening the playoff rounds at all.”

Neely also said that he didn’t believe the players would embrace the idea of returning to camp and then jumping directly into Cup play without first playing in non-playoff games.

Virtually all of the league’s contingency plans are being structured around revenue. Any shortfall in income, be it due to games that must be canceled or otherwise diminished gate receipts, ultimately would impact how much players are paid for this season (settling their escrow reserves) and where the salary cap lands for next season.

Prior to the lockdown, the league projected a cap next season upward of $85 million.

“There’s no question this is going to affect the cap for next year,” said Neely. “It may even affect it a little bit after that. But I think Don [Sweeney] and our group has done a good job of projecting forward what we may need to do to keep a competitive team on the ice and being mindful of maybe a flat cap for a year or two.”

The league months ago announced that the Bruins would finish their September 2020 training camp in Germany, then open their regular season in Prague vs. the Nashville Predators.

“I think there is a good chance that might get postponed,” said Neely, “based on looking at possibly playing into July, even August. And if that’s the case, you know, there is no question the [start to] the following season is going to get delayed a little bit. So if it does get postponed, we would welcome going there the following year.”





Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.