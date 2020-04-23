Buccaneers trade up to select Tristian Wirfs

Already stacked at the offensive skill positions, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht was aggressive in adding more premium talent to surround Brady at a time when the team is clearly all-in.

Tampa Bay traded with San Francisco to move up one spot, from No. 14 overall to No. 13, to take Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs Thursday night. To make the move, the Buccaneers gave up a fourth-round pick, No. 117 overall, as well as the No. 14 overall pick. They also got a late seventh-rounder from the 49ers along with No. 13.

Two days after trading for Rob Gronkowski, the Buccaneers traded up in the first round of the draft to get Tom Brady some extra protection.

The selection of Wirfs was part of a mini-run on tackles, with Alabama’s Jedrick Wills Jr. going to the Browns at No. 10 overall and Louisville’s Mekhi Becton going to the Jets at No. 11, perhaps influencing Tampa Bay’s decision to move up for Wirfs. Georgia’s Andrew Thomas was the first tackle off the board, going No. 4 overall to Joe Judge’s New York Giants.

At 6-feet-5-inches, 320 pounds, Wirfs, who played mostly on the right side, is a dominant athlete from a program that churns out NFL linemen, one the Patriots have dipped into many times. Wirfs is the fifth offensive lineman from Kirk Ferentz’s program to be selected in the first round since 2004. He rose up draft boards partially due to an impressive NFL Combine where he ran a 4.85 40-yard-dash, best among offensive linemen this year, and set a record for his position with a 36.5-inch vertical leap.

The Buccaneers had a clear need at right tackle after they did not re-sign last year’s starter Demar Dotson, a 34-year-old free agent.They did add former Colts tackle Joe Haeg in free agency, but still considered it a top need in the draft and, according to ESPN, were hoping to get one of the top four tackles in the draft. By moving up, they did so.

