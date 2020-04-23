ESPN’s Todd McShay to miss NFL Draft while recovering from coronavirus

Todd McShay, one of ESPN’s most prominent NFL Draft analysts, revealed Thursday that he will miss the event this year while he recovers from COVID-19.
Because of the pandemic, this year’s draft, which begins with Round 1 Thursday night, will be held remotely, and is a joint production between ESPN/ABC and the NFL Network.
McShay, a 1995 Swampscott High graduate who has been at ESPN since 2006, is traditionally one of the most featured analysts during the draft telecasts, along with Mel Kiper Jr.
McShay was slated to be part of ABC’s prime-time network coverage during this draft.
April 23, 2020
Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.