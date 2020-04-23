Instant replay: The best sports on TV Friday

NESN, 6 p.m.

Yeah, Roger Clemens throws a three-hit shutout, but I’m watching this one for the Phil Plantier homer in the eighth inning that raised his batting average to .362. Admit it: You still have a stack of his rookie cards somewhere.

Whalers-Bruins, Game 7 of the 1990 Adams Division semifinals

NESN, 8:30 p.m.

John Byce scores 90 seconds into the game, Andy Moog stops 27 shots, and the Bruins eliminate the pesky Whalers and their awesome sweaters, 3-1.

Canadiens-Bruins, Game 7 of the 1991 Adams Division finals

NESN, 9:30 p.m.

Cam Neely and the Bruins bounce the Canadiens from the playoffs for the second straight year, this time on Boston ice. Yes, it was as sweet as it sounds.

