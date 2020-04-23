Las Vegas awarded 2022 NFL Draft

Las Vegas gets a mulligan.
The newest NFL city was set to host the 2020 NFL Draft before the coronavirus pandemic scuttled those plans. Now, the home of the Raiders will host the event in 2022 instead, commissioner Roger Goodell announced during Thursday’s draft.
The 2021 draft is already scheduled to be held in Cleveland. In 2023, it will move to Kansas City.
The NFL intended to lean into the Vegas charm with the draft. Prospects were to be taken to the stage via boat crossing the fountains at the Bellagio casino.
But instead, prospects are holed up in their homes, practicing social distancing while waiting for a call from their new teams.
