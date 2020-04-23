MBCA salutes its all-senior, all-academic teams, and regional Players of the Year

Waltham senior forward Ryan Power earned top honors in the North with Whitman-Hanson’s Stevie Kelly winning Player of the Year in the South while leading his Panthers to a share of the Division 2 state title. John West (Shrewsbury High) was the Central recipient and Chicopee’s Kobe Parker was honored in the West sectional. Mansfield senior Sam Stevens was named to the all-senior team and the all-academic team in the South.

But the MBCA has released it boys’ and girls’ all-senior regional teams, headlined by the Players of the Year, as well as its all-academic teams.

Masconomet guard Makayla Graves was named North Player of the Year on the girls’ side with Franklin center Ali Brigham taking honors in the South, even though the 6-foot-3 George Washington-bound senior led the Panthers to a share of the D1 state title from the Central bracket of the state tournament. Wachusett’s Belle Lanpher took home honors in the Central and Granby’s Nora Young was named West Player of the Year.

EMass All-Senior boys’ teams

North: Joey Abate-Walsh (St. Mary’s) Parker McLaren (Newburyport); Ryan Murphy (Billerica); Ryan Power (Waltham / MVP); Khai Smith (Cambridge); Luka Vlajkovic (Melrose).

South: Bryant Ciccio (Attleboro); Will Dorion (Needham); Stevie Kelly (Whitman-Hanson / MVP); Jack Poirier (Scituate); Ben Rice (Whitman-Hanson); Sam Stevens (Mansfield).

EMass All-Academic boys’ teams

North: Liam Campbell (Winchester);Ryan Marcus (Wakefield); Alexander Milas (Medford); Jack Morin (North Andover); Josh Rosenstein (Westford).

South: Steve Barmaski (Bourne); Owen Conlin (King Philip); Cam Curney (Abington); Donald Roger (Foxborough); Sam Stevens (Mansfield).

EMass All-Senior girls’ teams

North: Emily Downer (Central Catholic); Angelica Hurley (Pentucket); Makayla Graves (Masconomet / MVP); Liandro Kwo (Haverhill); Olivia Matella )St. Mary’s); Jenna Tavanese (Wilmington).

South: Ali Brigham (Franklin / MVP); Caroline Elie (Rockland); Jess Knight (Archbishop Williams); Brenna McDonald (Natick); Kiara McIntyre (Needham); Sydney Scales (Walpole).

EMass All-Academic girls’ teams

North: Katherine Bravo (Austin Prep); Rahael Getahun (Mt. Alvernia); Krista Magnaerlli (Burlington); Alyssa Morrison (Wilmington); Lauren Ryan (Rockport).

South: Jena Johnson (Tri-County Regional); Allison McMorrow (Quincy); Kaitlyn Rapose (Bishop Feehan); Phoebe Rust (Braintree); Hannah Wyllie (Rockport).

College commits

Many of the seniors on this list have already inked their commitments, with Power announcing via twitter on April 12 that he will play at Brandeis. Here is a list of boys’ basketball seniors who have announced their commitments, along with some transfers in the post-graduate and collegiate ranks:

Spencer Aronson, Catholic Memorial (Endicott)

Bryant Ciccio, Attleboro (Emmanuel)

Kevin Constant, Central Catholic/Tilton (Le Moyne)

Will Dorion, Needham (Trinity)

Camden Dunbury, Bourne (St. Rose)

Jarnel Guzman, Lynn English (Franklin Pierce)

Quest Harris, Lowell/Worcester Academy (Sacred Heart)

Kyle Inglis, Burlington (New England College)

Jaden Keliher, Amesbury (Wheaton)

Stevie Kelly, Whitman-Hanson (Clarion)

JayQuan Leonard, Plymouth North (Curry)

Jean-Baptiste Mukeba, Lynn English (Franklin Pierce)

Carlos Nunez, Lowell (UMass Boston)

Chuma Oyigbo, Stoughton/Redemption Christian (Saint Michael’s)

Josh Perez, St. Mary’s (Regis)

Jack Poirier, Scituate (Hobart)

Ryan Power, Waltham (Brandeis)

Caleb Scott, Lowell Catholic (Gordon)

Nate Siow, Lowell (Keene State)

Khai Smith, Cambridge (Clark)

Sam Stevens, Mansfield (Williston Northampton, post-graduate)

Post-grads and transfers

Bryson Andrews, Abington/Bridgton (Nichols)

Mark Barrett, Brookline/Bridgton (Endicott)

Cooper Creek, Bishop Connolly/Williston Northampton (Assumption)

Chris Doherty, Marlborough (Notre Dame to Northeastern)

Travis Evee, BC High/Vermont Academy (Virginia Military Institute to Rice)

Noah Fernandes, Old Rochester/Woodstock Academy (Wichita State to UMass)

Jarron Flynn, Catholic Memorial/Kimball Union (Connecticut College)

Brycen Goodine, Bishop Stang/St. Andrew’s (Syracuse to Providence)

Billy Whelan, Hamilton-Wenham/Williston Northampton (Connecticut College)

Notable

Nobles junior guard Caroline Ducharme of Milton recently committed to UConn . . . Bishop Feehan graduate and Holy Cross standout Lauren Manis was drafted 33rd overall in the WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces . . . Lowell native Tamenang Choh, a junior wing at Brown who prepped at the Brooks School, has declared for the NBA Draft but will keep his college eligibility throughout the process . . . Plymouth North athletic director Paul “Spanky” Demanche is retiring after three years as AD and will be replaced by Pembroke AD Justin Domingos on July 1. Demanche had previously served as AD/football coach at Monomoy Regional in Harwich, as well as football coach at Barnstable, John Paul II, and Bishop Stang . . . Winchester boys’ lacrosse coach John Pirani, who has been a player, assistant or head coach for 53 years, has retired after leading the Sachems to a D2 state championship last spring.

With schools closed through the remainder of the school year and spring sports cancelled, a number of senior athletes are taking to social media to express their gratitude and bring some closure to careers cut short. Rockland three-sport star Dante Vasquez, who will play football at Framingham State, offered the following message:











