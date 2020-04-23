N.C. governor allows NASCAR teams into shops

Two South Dakota speedways reversed course Thursday and said they would hold their weekend races without spectators, after Gov. Kristi Noem warned fans against attending the sold-out events because of the coronavirus. New Raceway Park said on Facebook that it came under “pressure” from the governor’s office, county and health officials, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Park Jefferson International said it made its decision after discussions with state and local officials.

The governor of North Carolina said Thursday that NASCAR teams can work in their race shops if they maintain social distancing guidelines, clearing a potential hurdle to resuming the season in coming weeks. Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May 8 and said he would gradually open the state in three phases. He said he is still considering NASCAR’s request to run the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte as scheduled on May 24 without spectators. The governors of both Florida and Texas have already said NASCAR is welcome to race in their states without fans, and South Carolina and Georgia are gradually easing restrictions. For any racing to be done, the North Carolina-based teams need access to their shops to prep the cars.

European track and field championships canceled

The European track and field championships in Paris this summer were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Local organizers and the French track federation say the biennial event scheduled for Aug. 25-30 could not be postponed for one year. They cited uncertainty about the sport’s 2021 calendar and the French economy. The decision came hours after the Paris Diamond League event — at the same Charléty Stadium on June 13 — was postponed with no alternative date set … The one-year postponement of the Tokyo Olympics inspired organizers of a track meet in the Czech Republic to go ahead with their event in June, albeit with limits on athletes and events. The Josef Odlozil Memorial in Prague will be staged as planned on June 8 but with only 50-60 competitors because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, meet director Miroslav Sevcik told the Associated Press.

Virtual Kentucky Derby planned

Churchill Downs will recognize the first Saturday in May with a “Kentucky Derby at Home” online party, highlighted by a virtual Derby featuring 13 former Triple Crown winners in an effort to raise $2 million for COVID-19 relief. The 146th Kentucky Derby was postponed from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of public health concerns about pandemic, the first time horse racing’s marquee event won’t run on its traditional day since 1945.

UEFA in favor of new format

UEFA is keener on leagues adopting new formats to determine final league places for European qualification if suspended domestic competitions cannot be completed due to government restrictions or financial concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. With UEFA announcing a desire for qualification for the Champions League and Europa League being settled on “sporting merit,’’ the statement on Thursday opens the door to leagues temporarily implementing playoff systems. UEFA referenced the use only of a “different format.’’ Averaging out points based on games already played is another potential option to determine final placings in an unprecedented situation. UEFA cautioned that teams could be denied places in Europe if leagues are prematurely halted and “there is a public perception of unfairness.” UEFA is sharing almost $75.5 million among 676 clubs that released players for European Championship qualifiers and Nations League games in the past two years. UEFA says it’s releasing the money early to help “in light of the current crisis and the financial difficulties many clubs are facing” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jets’ CEO donates $2 million

New York Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson and his family are making an additional $2 million donation to support the COVID-19 relief response in New York and New Jersey. The Johnson family and the Jets last month made a joint $1 million donation to multiple local United Way agencies to help combat the pandemic.