NCAA moving closer to athlete compensation

The NCAA is moving closer to allowing Division 1 athletes to earn money from endorsements and sponsorship deals they can strike on their own as early as next year. Recommended rule changes that would clear the way for athletes to earn money from their names, images and likeness are being reviewed by college sports administrators this week before being sent to the NCAA Board of Governors, which meets Monday and Tuesday. The recommendations come from a working group set up 11 months ago and led by Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Big East commissioner Val Ackerman . If adopted, the rules would allow athletes to make sponsorship and endorsement deals with all kinds of companies and third parties, from car dealerships to concert promoters to pizza shops, a person who has reviewed the recommendations told the Associated Press on Thursday.

Purdue’s Matt Haarms transfers to BYU

Purdue graduate transfer Matt Haarms has chosen Brigham Young over Kentucky and Texas Tech. Haarms posted an image of himself in a BYU uniform on Instagram with “Committed” written at the bottom. He will be eligible to play basketball immediately. The 7-foot-3 center from Amsterdam averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocked shots per game while shooting 63 percent last season. Haarms, who finished fourth all-time at Purdue with 210 blocks, should have an immediate impact at BYU, where he will make the Cougars one of the biggest teams in the country in joining 6-11 Richard Harward, 6-10 Wyatt Lowell and a pair of 6-9 players in the frontcourt . . . Michigan guard Franz Wagner, the brother of former Michigan star Moe Wagner, is returning for his sophomore season. Wagner started 27 games last season, averaging 11.6 points and leading the team in steals. The 6-9 German missed the first four games because of a fractured wrist . . . Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert entered his name in the NBA draft, but left open the possibility of returning for his senior season.

Baseball

Talks between MLB, Minors ‘constructive’

The tone of talks for a new agreement governing the relationship between baseball’s major and minor leagues took a positive turn when the bickering sides met electronically for about an hour on Wednesday and later issued a joint statement that termed the session “constructive.” Negotiators for the governing body of the minor leagues asked questions during Wednesday’s session about what the administrative structure would be if Major League Baseball takes over their operation next year, a person familiar with the talks told The Associated Press. “The parties are continuing their discussions, with the goal of concluding a mutually beneficial long-term agreement in the near future,” the sides said in a joint statement. The sides did not address MLB’s proposal to cut the minimum total of affiliated minor league teams to 120, which remained the most contentious issue in talks to replace the Professional Baseball Agreement that expires after this season.

