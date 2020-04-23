fb-pixel

Chat live about the NFL Draft with Patriots writer Ben Volin at 2:30 p.m. Thursday

By Katie McInerney and Ben Volin Globe Staff,Updated April 23, 2020, 2 hours ago
Who will Bill Belichick and the Patriots select on Thursday night?
The Patriots will have a new look the next time they hit the field – whenever that might be. A bevy of linebackers have left for new teams, their longtime kicker is officially released ... oh, and that Tom Brady guy took off for Tampa Bay.

The first step toward the future begins Thursday, with the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

But how will it all play out? Let’s talk about it.

Patriots beat writer Ben Volin will join us for a live chat on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. You can send in questions in these ways:

Pregame reading

And while you’re at it, check out our guide to the draft, with everything you’ll need to know for this weekend.

