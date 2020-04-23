No early surprises in NFL Draft as Joe Burrow goes No. 1.

The draft had little intrigue through the first four picks. The Bengals ended the little suspense that remained and took Burrow with the top pick. Burrow became the third straight Heisman Trophy winner to be the top pick, joining Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of Louisiana State went No. 1 to the Bengals. Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama went No. 5 to the Dolphins. Justin Herbert to the Chargers at No. 6. No trades through the first six picks, no surprises.

After all of the intrigue and suspense, the 2020 NFL Draft unfolded pretty much exactly as suspected.

But the Dolphins made a big bet in taking Tua with the fifth pick. He suffered a significant hip injury in November, and also has suffered several smaller injuries in his three seasons at Alabama. Tua is also undersized at 6 feet, and has questions about how his game will translate to the NFL.

But the Dolphins have gone 20 years without a quarterback, cycling through more than a dozen failed options ever since Dan Marino retired after the 1999 season. They cleaned out the roster last year and accumulated three first-round picks for this draft, all with the purpose of finding a quarterback.

And scouts generally are impressed with Tua’s accuracy, poise, football intelligence and feel for the game. NFL Films analyst Greg Cosell compares Tua with Drew Brees.

Tua may be a gamble, but the Dolphins had to take it.

In selecting Burrow, the Bengals rebuffed the Dolphins’ repeated overtures and ignored any buzz that Burrow didn’t want to play for them.

According to reports, the Dolphins made multiple trade offers throughout the draft process to get the No. 1 pick, but the Bengals were not interested in a haul of picks and rebuffed Miami every time.

The Bengals apparently were also not concerned that Burrow, who grew up 160 miles away in Athens, Ohio, perhaps didn’t want to play for them. Burrow and his private QB coach, Jordan Palmer, repeatedly said they want to play for a winning organization, which some took as a shot at the Bengals, who haven’t won a playoff game since 1991. Palmer’s brother is Carson Palmer, the only other quarterback to be taken No. 1 in Bengals history, who famously disliked his time with the team.

But the Bengals ignored all the noise, because of Burrow’s potential as a once-in-a-generation talent. Burrow, who transferred to LSU in 2018 after losing a QB battle at Ohio State, had a 2019 season for the ages — 60 touchdowns against six interceptions, a 15-0 record, the Heisman Trophy and a national championship.

A smooth 6-foot-3-inch athlete, Burrow draws comparisons with Tom Brady and Tony Romo, and could be the type of quarterback that instantly transforms the 2-14 Bengals into a competitive franchise.

“Joe Burrow put together the best season I could ever remember a quarterback having,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper said. “His improvement was not only dramatic it was historic, and I don’t think we’ll ever see it again.”

And after Burrow went off the board, the draft went according to form for the next few picks. The Redskins avoided all trade offers and used the No. 2 pick on Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, giving new coach Ron Rivera a premier pass rusher for his defense. Young, who grew up 20 miles from the Redskins’ stadium, was rated by some analysts as the best pure prospect in the draft.

And the Lions ended up keeping the No. 3 pick and drafting Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, drafting their replacement for Darius Slay, who was traded to Philadelphia last month. The Lions were the subject of several trade-down rumors, but reportedly didn’t get an offer they found suitable.

Not only were Burrow, Young and Okudah the top three picks, they were all teammates in 2017. Burrow spent the first three years of his college career at Ohio State before transferring to LSU before the 2018 season.

The Giants stayed true to their top needs and drafted an offensive tackle with the No. 4 pick, taking Andrew Thomas from Georgia. This year was an excellent year for offensive tackle prospects, and the Giants had their pick of the lot instead of trading the pick.

