Patriots sign wide receiver Marqise Lee

The Patriots picked up a new wide receiver ahead of Round 1 of Thursday’s NFL Draft, signing Marqise Lee to a one-year contract, according to ESPN.

Lee was released by the Jaguars on Monday. Jacksonville drafted the receiver out of USC early in the second round in 2014, and he’s been plagued by injury since.

The 28-year-old Lee missed all of 2018 when he tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL in his left knee during the preseason.