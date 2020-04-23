Talks on a minor league baseball agreement take a hopeful turn

The most pressing question remains whether or not MiLB is ready to abandon its opposition to MLB’s plan to reduce the number of affiliated MiLB teams by 25 percent to 120.

“The respective negotiating teams of Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball held a constructive meeting on Wednesday,” read the statement. “The parties are continuing their discussions, with the goal of concluding a mutually beneficial long-term agreement in the near future.”

A newfound spirit of cooperation and hope between Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball emerged Thursday morning when the sides issued a joint statement that raised the prospect of a settlement in their Professional Baseball Agreement negotiations.

Advertisement

Reports from Baseball America and the Associated Press Tuesday indicated that MiLB was prepared to accept the contraction plan, but MiLB issued a statement the same day citing “inaccuracies” in the reports and saying that no agreement on contraction had been reached.

Baseball sources indicated that the tenor of Wednesday’s talks between the sides was very positive and that broad, big-picture ideas were broached, though no agreements were reached.

One source said that the 120-team plan was not discussed in any detail in the teleconference, which focused mostly on MiLB officials listening to MLB’s assorted restructuring scenarios. The source said the sides are still far apart on multiple fronts, but a path to a deal can be seen: The stalemate of several months has thawed, and the sides are able to engage constructively without bitterness.

The Lowell Spinners, the Red Sox’ short-season Single A affiliate, were on the original 42-team contraction list. Whether or not they remain on it is unclear; MLB deputy commissioner Dan Halem said in December “no decision has been made” with Lowell.

US Rep. Lori Trahan of Massachusetts, whose Congressional district includes Lowell, said Tuesday that she would be meeting with members of the “Save Minor League Baseball” task force in Washington Thursday to discuss Wednesday’s talks. Trahan co-founded the task force, and has been among the most vocal opponents of the contraction plan.

Advertisement

In its initial proposal last March, MLB’s contraction proposal triggered vehement opposition from MiLB, which sensed an existential threat.

MLB has maintained that realignment and contraction are necessary, citing MiLB’s 160-team structure as bloated, with too many shoddy facilities and unreasonable travel issues. It wants a more streamlined system, shrinking the number of affiliates per team to four: Triple A, Double A, Single A, and Rookie.

In December and January, the tenor of talks deteriorated, with the exchange of competing and accusatory statements in the same day not uncommon.

The PBA will expire at the end of September.

No talks are expected today.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB