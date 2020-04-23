Tom Brady accidentally broke into a stranger’s home in Tampa

Tampa resident David Kramer told TMZ that Brady walked into his home after he mistook it for Leftwich’s residence. In a video interview, Kramer — Leftwich’s neighbor — explained how he went from working in his own home to suddenly being face-to-face with the 42-year-old quarterback.

And he reportedly walked into a stranger’s home by mistake when looking to meet with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Tom Brady’s acclimation to Tampa has had a few humorous mistakes so far. He was spotted working out in a local park that was supposed to be closed, and was asked to leave.

“I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk in my house,” said Kramer. “He had a baseball hat on, I remember him being a good looking guy. I noticed him being very tall. The funny thing about it was he had luggage, or duffel bags on each shoulder, and he didn’t even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face. He goes, ‘Hey, how’s it going, man?'”

Brady quickly realized his mistake.

“And then he looked at me with the most confused face, I’ll never forget it for the rest of my life, and he goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house?'”

Kramer said he was so shocked that he froze, but Brady apologized and left.

“He was like, ‘I am so sorry! I am so sorry!'” Kramer explained. “[He] grabbed his bags and just is gone. I don’t think I’ve seen someone leave a house faster.”

Later on social media, Brady made light of his mistake:

“Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering... Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay!”