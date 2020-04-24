Adam Ezra raises a glass with his nightly concert series

Adam Ezra livestreams a concert daily at 7 p.m. Michael Keegan/Courtesy Adam Ezra

Rootsy singer-songwriter Adam Ezra has been livestreaming concerts nightly from his home in Chelsea since March. The intimate, freewheeling concerts start at 7 p.m. Ezra has a sandpaper voice and strums a fierce, percussive acoustic guitar. Playing live venues, Adam Ezra Group (with fiddler Corinna Smith, drummer Alex Martin, and Poche Ponce on bass) forgoes a set list for spontaneity and responsiveness to the audience. Ezra often does the same here. He performs solo, or remotely with the band or guests such as Boston folk icon Ellis Paul, playing requests from the comments section. His covers range from the Rolling Stones to Dolly Parton, and he performs his own bluesy drinking songs, aching ballads, and songs of joy and celebration. An international community has gathered around his virtual stage. This week, Ezra reported he hasn’t been feeling well and his doctor suspects COVID-19. The support poured in, and Ezra kept singing. He says he’ll decide day by day, but for now he has no plans to put the Gathering on hold. He ends many nights with “Raise Up Your Glasses,” and it feels like we’re all right there in his living room, toasting togetherness. www.facebook.com/adamezragroup or www.adamezra.com .