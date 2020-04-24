Beyond the basic binge list

A. Just one? Because there are so many lurking out there, including HBO’s brilliant Ford Madox Ford adaptation from 2013 called “Parade’s End,” which is written by Tom Stoppard and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a British aristocrat before and during World War I. (See how seamlessly I slipped that in!) But the first title that comes to mind is “Justified,” the six-season FX series that is currently available on Hulu.

Q. I’ve been seeing a lot of TV binge lists for this time of social distancing. Most of them have “Schitt’s Creek” and “Parks and Recreation” and “Fleabag” and the British cop shows — which is fine. But what’s one show I have to watch that hasn’t been on all the lists?

Advertisement

Adapted from an Elmore Leonard story, “Justified” is set in Harlan County, Ky., where the show’s hero, US Marshal Raylan Givens, was born and later escaped, only to be sent back there by his boss. The show is wry, suspenseful, and a great vehicle for its two strong leads. Timothy Olyphant is mesmerizing as the laconic, whip-fast Raylan. He’s a ladies’ man and a contemporary cowboy with an acute sense of justice. And Walton Goggins is both inscrutable and charismatic as Boyd, Raylan’s sketchy nemesis and childhood pal. Boyd was a skinhead, who may have had a religious conversion in jail — or not. The dance between Raylan and Boyd is quintessentially American, and they are surrounded by lots of quirky, Leonard-esque East Kentucky bad guys and cops.

My favorite season was the second, which focused on the criminal Bennett clan led by Margo Martindale’s unforgettable Mags. But it’s all good and might make a nice binge. It’s a little bit like “Ozark,” with all the local thugs and crooked officials, but it’s more consistently good and Olyphant is commanding and just ornery enough — he’s even better here than he was in “Deadwood.” By the way, Olyphant put in a great cameo in the final season of NBC’s “The Good Place” (another worthy binge series, especially as it cleverly moves into its second season after a big twist). The Earthlings are trying to coax Maya Rudolph’s Judge Gen into not deleting humanity, and they know she has the hots for Raylan. So they have Janet conjure him up, Stetson hat and all.

Advertisement

Have a question for Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert? E-mail him at matthew.gilbert@globe.com.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Rebecca Hall in "Parade's End." Nick Briggs/HBO

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.